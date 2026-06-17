Youths of Nnewi Federal Constituency have sent a strong message to Peter Obi and the NDC, rejecting the party's primary election results

The youths said results flying on social media, purportedly issued by the party, do not represent what happened in the field

The group tasked Obi and the NDC to retrieve the "fake" results and issue what represents the people's mandate

Youths of Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra state have rejected the results circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Nigeria Democratic Congress

Youths accuse party of imposing candidate after controversial NDC primary result. Photo: Hon Peter Uzokwe, Amb Lotanna Ikebunwa

Source: Facebook

In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting held in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, June 17, youths of the federal constituency under the umbrella of ‘Concerned NDC Youths’ insisted that the results circulating do not reflect what happened in the field.

Youths question vote figures

Part of the communique reads,

"Youths of Nnewi Federal Constituency learnt with surprise that after patiently waiting for two weeks for the release of NDC's primary election results, the results circulating on the social media appear to reflect what was predetermined before the election itself."

"On May 29, 2026, NDC Youths, with their aged parents, stood under the sun and rainfall to choose a credible candidate who will fly the flag of the party, and who we believe will win the general election proper and give us quality representation."

"In the three local government areas of this federal constituency, youths stood firm behind Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa, believing that he will give us good representation if elected."

"Much to our disappointment, what we see shows that the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Peter Uzokwe, won the NDC primary election with a total of 2,090 votes."

"The last time we checked, registered members of NDC in Nnewi North, as at the day of the primary election, were 1,040 members. In Nnewi South, they were 1,002, while in Ekwusigo, they were 988 members."

"Now, after the primaries, Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa polled 1,014 votes in Nnewi North, 500 votes in Nnewi South and about 53 votes in Ekwusigo. The remaining votes were split among Hon. Peter Uzokwe and other aspirants like Hon. Smart Okafor and Hon. Obunike Ohaegbu, who also participated in the primary election."

Tension rises in Anambra as youths challenge disputed NDC primary election figures

Source: Facebook

"So, where did Uzokwe get 2,090 votes? Who allotted the votes to him?"

"We, therefore, call on the NDC and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who hails from Anambra state, to release names of candidates that actually won the party's primaries or face the wrath of the youths."

We won’t accept imposed candidate - Youths

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the meeting, spokesperson of the youths, Comrade Edwin Ikegwuonu, noted that Nnewi federal constituency must not give Uzokwe another opportunity because of his poor performance at the national assembly.

He said, “We in NDC supported a candidate during the primary election. We made a choice and stood by him. If the party leadership has decided to make a mockery of us by declaring names different from what we chose on May 29, then they should be prepared that by January 16, 2027, they may attempt to impose the same list on INEC and on all of us.”

"In 2023, people who were picked from the streets rode on Peter Obi's shoulder to win elections. At the end of the day, they disappointed the people that supported them. Such a thing will not happen in 2027. Since NDC have rejected the choice we made on May 29, 2026, come January 16, 2027, we shall also reject them. We did not vote for Peter Uzokwe during the primary election - NDC is imposing him on us, but we cannot afford to give in."

NDC appoints Obi's critic to media role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) appointed Agada Abuh Theophilus as director of new media and strategic communications despite his known criticism of Peter Obi.

The party said the appointment, alongside Brian Dennis as deputy, is aimed at strengthening its digital strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections and expanding media engagement capacity.

Source: Legit.ng