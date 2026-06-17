Russian artist Semyon Skrepetsky, known for mocking Vladimir Putin, was shot multiple times near his home in Poland

The 44-year-old activist fled Russia years ago, fearing arrest over his political cartoons

Polish authorities have detained two suspects as investigators dig deeper into the shocking killing

A Russian artist who built a reputation for openly criticizing President Vladimir Putin has died under chilling circumstances in Poland.

Semyon Skrepetsky, the pseudonym of Russian artist Robert Kuzovkov, was reportedly shot dead on Monday in Biała Podlaska, a Polish city located close to the Belarusian border, reports The Cable.

Semyon Skrepetsky was shot multiple times near his home in Poland. Photos: Semyon Skrepetsky.

Source: Instagram

The 44-year-old artist had relocated to Poland in 2021 after leaving Russia, where he feared arrest because of his political activism and outspoken criticism of the government.

According to reports from Polish authorities, the attack happened in a parking lot near Kuzovkov’s residence.

Investigators described the incident as an "execution-style" killing.

Marcin Kozak, spokesperson for the district prosecutor’s office in Lublin, disclosed that the artist was approached by an unidentified man who opened fire on him.

Authorities said the attacker initially fired two shots. After Kuzovkov collapsed, the gunman reportedly moved closer and fired three additional rounds before fleeing the scene.

The artist sustained injuries to his head, chest, and back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered five shell casings and a Geco 9mm Luger bullet from the area.

An autopsy has been scheduled as authorities continue efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

Semyon Skrepetsky’s works frequently targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Just days before his death, Kuzovkov reportedly attended a Russia Day protest outside the Russian embassy in Berlin.

During the demonstration, he displayed a painting depicting Putin alongside former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, with a Russian flag dragged across the ground.

The protest appearance has since drawn renewed attention following news of his death.

Polish authorities launched an intensive search shortly after the shooting.

The operation led to the arrest of two Belarusian citizens aged 33 and 37.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether the suspects have been formally charged or whether they have any direct connection to the victim.

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Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan. Photos: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng