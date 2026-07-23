The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character condemned the NRS boss for repeatedly ignoring legislative summonses dating back to October 2023

The committee also flagged the Federal Character Commission for granting recruitment waivers to the NRS despite being directed not to

Rep Ahmed Idris Wase warned the committee would deploy every constitutional mechanism available to enforce compliance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character has ordered an immediate halt to all recruitment activities at the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), threatening to invoke Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution if the agency's executive chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, continues to ignore its directives.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, cited Dr Adedeji's persistent refusal to honour legislative summons and submit required staffing records.

NRS boss faces ultimatum from the House of Representatives. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

As reported by Daily Trust, Wase issued the order at a meeting held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In a letter dated July 15, 2026, the committee had requested the NRS boss to provide a current nominal roll of the service and appear before it in person. He was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

NRS boss ignores 7 previous letters

The committee noted that it had sent seven earlier letters to Dr Adedeji, dating as far back as October 13, 2023, with subsequent correspondence on November 7, 2023; March 14, 2024; July 3, 2024; July 16, 2024; and April 1, 2026. All were acknowledged by his office, yet none received an adequate response.

The committee said the Federal Character Commission (FCC) decision to grant recruitment waivers to the NRS, despite a prior directive to stop.

The lawmakers said it amounted to "a direct affront to the constitutional oversight responsibilities of the House of Representatives."

Reps warn no agency is above Constitution

Wase was direct in his remarks at the meeting, saying the House would not stand aside while public institutions selectively obey constitutional directives.

"The National Assembly is the voice of the Nigerian people. Its constitutional oversight powers are not symbolic. They are binding instruments of accountability. No agency, commission, or public official is above the Constitution or beyond the reach of parliamentary oversight."

Sources within the National Assembly suggested that the NRS boss may be avoiding the committee due to concerns about scrutiny of past recruitment exercises.

"Wase warns that no agency is above the Constitution as NRS boss defies summons. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Twitter

FIRS transforms into Nigeria Revenue Service

Recall that Nigeria transitioned to the Nigeria Revenue Service in January 2026, reforming public finance management.

Four key laws established the NRS, expanding federal revenue administration scope and efficiency.

Reforms promise streamlined tax processes and stronger data protection for taxpayers and businesses.

From FIRS to NRS: FG launches new name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NRS officially unveiled its new brand identity, marking the transition from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The unveiling, held in Abuja, introduced the agency’s new logo and highlighted the start of a restructured revenue authority.

NRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji said the new identity reflects a commitment to a more efficient, unified, and service-driven revenue system.

Source: Legit.ng