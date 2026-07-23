Actress Cossy Orjiakor shared a video on July 22 showing live catfish discovered under her bed in her Lagos home

The find came weeks after floodwater overran the actress's house, leaving muddy trails and visible damage behind

Fans flooded her comment section with a mix of concern, humour, and warnings about other creatures the flood could have brought in

Actress Cossy Orjiakor got the shock of her life when she noticed something moving beneath her bed in her Lagos home and went to investigate, only to find several live catfish staring back at her.

The Nollywood actress shared the video on her Instagram page on July 22, 2026, weeks after her residence was submerged by floodwater.

Actress Cossy Orjiakor shares the surprising discovery she made under her bed after flooding affected her Lagos residence. Photo: cossybarbie

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Cossy Orjiakor described spotting unusual movement under the bed before crouching down to look.

What she found was a muddy trail left by the fish and multiple catfish still alive beneath the bed frame.

Watch the catfish discovered under Cossy Orjiakor's bed here:

Lagos flooding drives fish into homes

The discovery is not as bizarre as it sounds given the current situation across Lagos.

Several communities on the Island, including areas around Ajah, have been battling severe flooding brought on by the ongoing rainy season.

Heavy downpours lasting several hours have sent water rushing into streets, roads and homes, carrying with it whatever the floodwaters pass through, including fish from nearby waterways.

One commenter noted that neighbours in Ajah caught a large number of catfish during a recent flood, suggesting the phenomenon has become increasingly common along the Island corridor this season.

The visible damage inside Orjiakor's home told a broader story of what the flooding had done: the wall showed signs of deterioration, and the muddy path traced by the fish across the floor underscored how deep the water must have risen inside the property.

Cossy Orjiakor reveals the aftermath of Lagos flooding after spotting live catfish beneath her bed in her home. Photo: cossybarbie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Cossy Orjiakor's video

The video drew a wave of responses from followers, many of whom swung between genuine sympathy and outright comedy.

@ucheogbodo wrote:

"Chai! This is really painful to see. Sō sorry Cosy❤️ no one deserves this"

@interllectual_rapper observed:

"This Cossy is going through lots with this....she's strong. House wey person buy come be like abandoned house. That car is gone"

@vera_la_diva joked:

"This is scary, i no go see sleep if I see catfish for my room 😂 fish keh? Inside house, make she no cook am o"

@obrusmados suggested:

"Use am cook born again Banga soup or w!cked pepper soup 😭😭"

@ksolo_hitz noted:

"See how the flood has destroyed the wall"

@debrasheazi raised a more serious concern:

"God protect you all from snakes and scorpions."

@jtwsolutionsltd quipped:

"Na to start fish farming ooo. Great enviroment for fish farming too. 😂😂😂"

Lady discovers snakes in her home

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about a Nigerian lady's alarming discovery of five snakes in her home, following her decision to fumigate due to fears of snakes invading houses.

The shocking revelation sparked massive reactions on TikTok, as users expressed their disbelief and fear, with one person commenting on the urgent need to clear out furniture to ensure safety.

Source: Legit.ng