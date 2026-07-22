Eniola Badmus took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on loyalty hours after publicly reuniting with Davido in Abuja

This came after the Nollywood actress and the Afrobeats star were photographed together alongside members of the 30BG crew at an event

The reunion holds particular significance given the very public falling out the two experienced back in 2022

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus appears to have had a lot on her mind following a recent outing with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Hours after new photos surfaced showing the pair together at an event in Abuja, Eniola Badmus took to Instagram to share a deeply personal message about loyalty.

Hours after spending time with Davido, Eniola Badmus shares a message about loyalty on Instagram. Photo: eniola_badmus/davido

Source: Instagram

The actress posted images of herself alongside a caption that left little doubt about her state of mind.

"Loyalty is my superpower. When I'm for you, I'm for you 100%, no games, no pretense. I don't fake relationships or loyalty. My circle knows, if you're in my corner, I've got you for real. Everybody needs an Eniola Badmus in their corner. Loyalty isn't just what I do; it's who I am," she wrote.

The timing of the post, coming so shortly after the Abuja reunion, drew immediate attention from fans and fellow celebrities.

Eniola Badmus and Davido's reunion

The Abuja outing itself had already set social media alight. Photos shared on Eniola's Instagram page showed her alongside Davido and members of his 30BG crew, with the actress keeping her caption short but loaded with meaning: "Baddest X Baddo," referencing the nicknames the two are widely known by in entertainment circles.

Eniola Badmus shares a personal message about loyalty following her appearance with Davido at an event in Abuja. Photo: eniola_badmus/davido

Source: Instagram

Eniola and Davido's rocky road back

The two did not always share such warm energy. Their friendship fractured publicly in 2022 following the tragic passing of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, with the circumstances of their falling out generating significant conversation online.

For a period, the pair appeared to have drifted apart entirely.

By 2024, however, there were early indications that things were thawing between them.

The Abuja appearance alongside the 30BG crew now seems to draw a clear line under that difficult chapter, and fans who followed the saga closely have taken notice.

See Eniola Badmus' loyalty post that sparked the conversation below:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' post

The actress's words resonated strongly with her followers, who flooded the comments section with affection and praise.

@muhibat_toyin_abdullateef wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰 sen badosky 🥰🔥 I took love you"

@oluwatami_ commented:

"This are the things I love about you 🖤🖤🖤🖤 only one baddoskyyyyyyyy🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@simply_simple_01 added:

"The caption says it all 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 only one senator badosky"

@ahdehbeeyee1 gushed:

"Idan nla, fresh bi omotuntun. Kill them all with aura, my only Idan nla... 😍"

@mz_lemmy wrote:

"😍 😍 😍 Badddosky of FEDERAL NGNGNGNNGNG temi nikan 😍 😍"

@iambimpeakintunde exclaimed:

"Sen Badoooooooskyyyyyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Eniola Badmus shares weight loss struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus revealed she shed nearly 90 kilograms, dropping from 170kg to 83kg after years of discipline and lifestyle changes.

Despite her remarkable transformation, she lamented that critics continue to body-shame her, even in her slimmer frame.

Badmus urged people to choose kindness, stressing that no one deserves bullying over their body size.

Source: Legit.ng