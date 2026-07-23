The Federal Government has launched the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D) Programme

The initiative, spearheaded by CREDICORP and the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, provides affordable soft loans for tech devices

An industry observer has detailed the critical problem the scheme solves for newly trained tech talents who cannot afford expensive laptops upfront

The Nigerian government has stepped in on the high cost of acquiring the essential hardware, like laptops and tablets, for the average Nigerian to use for their skills.

To solve this issue, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, officially launched the C.L.I.C.K.D (Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices) Programme on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Abuja.

A Nigerian man pens down problems the CREDITCORP initiative solves for Nigerians. Photo credit: @enitandev/X

Source: Twitter

Problems CREDITCORP can solve for Nigerians

Following the launch, Enitan Bello, a tech ecosystem commentator, took to social media to highlight the practical problems this CREDITCORP programme solves for everyday Nigerians.

According to Bello, the most significant barrier for young tech graduates in Nigeria is not the willingness to learn but the financial constraint of starting a career.

He gave the following points that the scheme solved:

The high upfront cost of purchasing a laptop (N400,000+) for remote work or freelancing

The financial barrier of needing the entire payment upfront rather than in installments

The heavy reliance on imported devices instead of building a local hardware manufacturing base and creating domestic jobs

Taking to his X page, @enitandev mentioned three practical problems the initiative is solving:

"The actual problem it's solving is this."

"A 3MTT fellow finishes tech training, has real skills now, but can't afford the N400,000+ laptop needed to actually use them for remote work or freelancing. "

"This scheme lets them take the device now and pay in instalments instead of needing the full amount upfront."

"The laptops are specifically locally assembled, not imported."

"That's a deliberate choice to build Nigeria's own hardware manufacturing base and create jobs in that value chain, not just distribute devices."

"1,000 units earmarked for eligible 3MTT fellows nationwide. Rollout already started in Abuja."

" 77 people got laptops at the launch itself, with the rest phasing out to other states."

See the post that talked about the problems the scheme aims to solve below:

Three steps to apply for CREDITCORP scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians can now apply for the CREDITCORP scheme with three steps. The initiative is aimed at expanding access to digital devices for learning, remote work, freelancing, business growth, and content creation.

The first step is to visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D portal, followed by the second step: complete the application form, and then confirm, consent, and submit

Source: Legit.ng