Nigeria's environmental agency launched an urgent investigation after a white foamy substance appeared along the busy Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Nesrea collected samples of the substance, nearby soil, and stream water for laboratory tests to identify possible hazards

Preliminary findings point to a lorry accident as the likely source, but the nature of the cargo remains unknown

Nigeria's National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Nesrea) has opened an investigation into an unidentified white foamy substance that appeared along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, a major road connecting the commercial hub of the north to the federal capital.

The agency confirmed that a team from its Kaduna State Field Office, led by State Co-ordinator Hena Dangari Emmanuel, visited the site after the substance triggered widespread curiosity and safety concerns among road users.

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Nesrea) is investigating the substance along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. Photo credit: @MujahidSSaad

Source: Twitter

Drivers stop to photograph mysterious foam

The scene drew hundreds of motorists who pulled over to photograph the foam, with images circulating widely on social media in the days following its appearance. Public speculation ranged from a chemical spill to more unusual theories.

Isah Aminu, a regular user of the route, told newsmen that his first information about the substance came from a fellow driver who claimed "clouds had fallen from the sky."

Aminu said that when he stopped to look for himself, the foam resembled snow. While he chose not to touch it, he observed many other people getting close to it, BBC reported.

"I think the authorities ought to come out to explain what it is so that the confusion among people will die out," Aminu said.

Samples collected, public warned to stay clear

Nesrea said its team collected samples of the foamy substance, as well as soil and water from a stream in the surrounding area, for laboratory analysis. The tests are intended to identify the composition of the material and assess any potential environmental or health impact, Punch reported.

The agency has urged members of the public to avoid contact with the substance, the nearby water, and the surrounding soil until results are available and the investigation is complete.

"We have to know what it is first before we can tell people how to handle it or what the dangers are," a Nesrea spokesperson said.

Preliminary findings suggest the foam may have originated from a lorry that was involved in an accident in the area. However, the agency said the exact contents of the vehicle's cargo have not yet been established.

NESREA: Telecommunication mast in residential area is illegal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna state Coordinator of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Sharif Ibrahim, on Monday, said telecommunication mast erected in residential areas is illegal, if they do not conform to regulatory standards.

Ibrahim, who made this known in Kaduna, also noted that such mast will be removed as it poses grave threat to human health.

Source: Legit.ng