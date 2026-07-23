A video from Adeleke University's recent convocation ceremony in Ede, Osun state is making waves online

The highlight was the heartwarming moment between Davido's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and the first-class graduates from the university

Reacting, some netizens shared what they noticed while others congratulated the graduates on their latest feats

In a touching display of mentorship and institutional pride, Adedeji Adeleke, prominent Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and Chancellor of Adeleke University, personally congratulated every first-class graduate during the institution’s recent convocation ceremony.

A video from the event circulating online captured the long lines of beaming graduates in academic regalia approaching Adeleke, who is the father of music star Davido, one by one.

Davido’s billionaire father Deji Adeleke congratulates first-class graduates from his university. Credit: adelekeuniversity

Source: Instagram

The chancellor, dressed in full ceremonial robes, shook hands, exchanged smiles, and posed for photographs with each honoree, creating memorable moments that many described as the unofficial highlight of their graduation day.

Adeleke University is a private, faith-based institution situated on a 520-acre campus in Ede, Osun state, Nigeria. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, it features 22 fully NUC-accredited undergraduate programs across faculties like Law, Engineering, Medicine, and Science.

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido's uncle and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly celebrated his daughter, Omolola Adeleke, after she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from Adeleke University.

The governor shared his joy on Instagram on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, expressing deep pride in his daughter's academic achievement.

Netizens applaud Davido's father following heartwarming moment with graduates from his university. Credit: dejiadeleke

Source: Instagram

The Twitter video of Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and first-class graduates from his university is below:

How netizens reacted

Social media users reacted warmly to the scenes, with many praising the gesture. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

smailOyekan commented:

"Congratulations my sister we're all proud of you. I can hear your name here."

LooneyMara reacted:

"Forget the graduation gown, this was the unofficial "I made it" photo everyone wanted in their camera roll."

MODATAN21 commented:

"I con Dey imagine wizkid papa inside that graduation gown."

its_Miguel04 said:

"All these once now will be given automatic employment."

its_Miguel04 said:

"Who notice say na only one man that is among those students that graduated with first class?"

Davido celebrates Spain’s World Cup victory

Legit.ng reported that singer Davido joined in the global celebrations after Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph by sending a personal shoutout to Lamine Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana.

On July 20, 2026, just hours after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at New Jersey’s packed stadium, Davido posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, tagging her directly.

The singer, who had earlier declared his support for Spain after African teams and Cristiano Ronaldo exited the tournament, explained his choice by highlighting his close relationship with Yamal’s mother, further cementing his public backing of Spain’s victory.

Source: Legit.ng