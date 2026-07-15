Lagos NURTW chairman Sego has paid tribute to slain Toba Ijaya, describing him as a loyal ally whose death has left a painful void in the union

The union leader shared heartfelt words about their friendship, saying he would never forget the bond they shared

Toba reportedly died after suffering gunshot wounds in an attack along Ikorodu Road, as the Lagos Police Command launched a manhunt for those behind the killing

The Chairman of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adio Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, has spoken publicly following the death of the union’s Organising Secretary, Toba Ajiboye, also known as Toba Ijaya.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 14, the union boss described Ajiboye’s death as a heartbreaking loss.

“The news of the sudden passing of Comrade Toba Ajiboye has left me deeply saddened and heartbroken. It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a loyal, dependable and committed ally,” Sego said.

Mustapha Sego pays tribute to slain Toba Ijaya, describing him as a loyal ally whose death has left a painful void in the union. Photos: Mustapha Sego/Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

Sego extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues, praising Ajiboye’s dedication to the union throughout his lifetime.

“Your loyalty, friendship and unwavering support will forever remain in my heart. You will be deeply missed, and I will never forget the bond we shared. Rest well, Toba. Until we meet again,” he added.

Police begin investigation

Legit.ng recalls that Ajiboye reportedly died on Tuesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by suspected gunmen along Ikorodu Road.

While initial reports suggested he survived alongside other occupants of the vehicle, later updates confirmed he died from his injuries.

The Lagos State Police Command has since intensified security in the area and launched an investigation, assuring residents that efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible.

NURTW Boss Sego Breaks Silence on Toba Ijaya's Death as Police Gives Update on His Killers

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election

Source: Legit.ng