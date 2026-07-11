The family of Princewill Chimezie Richards, the leader of Biafra Nations League (BnL), released a statement announcing his sudden passing

Relatives remembered Richardson, also an entrepreneur with multiple business interests, for 'his kindness and the lasting memories he left behind'

The deceased, Chimezie Richards, was the son of the late Richardson Ekegbu, the first Eze Ndigbo of Obigbo in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs in Nigeria and Africa.

Owerri, Imo state - The family of Princewill Chimezie Richards, also known as Princewill Chimezie Richardson, on Friday night, July 10, 2026, announced his death.

In an official statement shared exclusively with Legit.ng via the deceased's known WhatsApp phone number, the family described the demise of the 33-year-old leader of the Biafra Nations League (BnL) as sudden and said they were going through a deeply painful period.

Princewill Chimezie Richardson's family announces the BnL leader's sudden death and appeals for prayers. Photo credit: Princewill Chimezie Richards

Source: Facebook

BnL is a separatist and militant group advocating for the independence of the Biafra region, with its operational headquarters in the Bakassi Peninsula.

Originally established in 2013 as the Biafra Nations Youth League, the organisation operates mainly in the Gulf of Guinea and the southeastern coastal areas of Nigeria.

A WhatsApp screenshot of the official statement from Princewill Chimezie Richardson's family, shared exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday night, July 10, 2026.

Source: Original

Family confirms Princewill Chimezie's death

The statement announcing the BnL helmsman's exit was reproduced on Chimezie's official Facebook page, which has close to 6,000 followers.

The statement partly read:

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Princewill Chimezie Richardson."

The family paid tribute to Richardson, recalling "the warmth and kindness he showed those close to him and the enduring memories he left behind."

Princewill Chimezie's family seeks prayers

Furthermore, the grieving relatives turned to the public for support, requesting that Richardson be remembered in prayer and that those who knew him hold the family in their thoughts.

The statement added:

"We kindly ask you to remember him in your prayers and keep our family in your thoughts as we go through this painful time. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Similarly, an Imo-based cleric, Ibenyenwa Patrick Paschal, confirmed the development, responding to sceptics in a Facebook post:

"It's true. His younger siblings called to inform me."

Another source, Nnamdi William, also confirmed Chimezie's death, stating that the deceased's family had access to his phone.

Read the Princewill family’s full official statement on Facebook announcing the death of Princewill Chimezie Richardson below:

Sources close to Princewill Chimezie confirmed his death, while his family has yet to disclose the cause or funeral arrangements. Photo credit: Princewill Chimezie Richards

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Chimezie had been inactive on Facebook since late June, a departure from his usual posting pattern.

Although the family did not disclose the actual cause of death, Legit.ng learnt that Chimezie died at a private hospital in Imo state, apparently after receiving treatment. Funeral arrangements are expected to be disclosed.

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Source: Legit.ng