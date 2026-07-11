Breaking: Biafra Nations League Leader Princewill Chimezie Reportedly Dead
- The family of Princewill Chimezie Richards, the leader of Biafra Nations League (BnL), released a statement announcing his sudden passing
- Relatives remembered Richardson, also an entrepreneur with multiple business interests, for 'his kindness and the lasting memories he left behind'
- The deceased, Chimezie Richards, was the son of the late Richardson Ekegbu, the first Eze Ndigbo of Obigbo in Rivers state
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs in Nigeria and Africa.
Owerri, Imo state - The family of Princewill Chimezie Richards, also known as Princewill Chimezie Richardson, on Friday night, July 10, 2026, announced his death.
In an official statement shared exclusively with Legit.ng via the deceased's known WhatsApp phone number, the family described the demise of the 33-year-old leader of the Biafra Nations League (BnL) as sudden and said they were going through a deeply painful period.
BnL is a separatist and militant group advocating for the independence of the Biafra region, with its operational headquarters in the Bakassi Peninsula.
Originally established in 2013 as the Biafra Nations Youth League, the organisation operates mainly in the Gulf of Guinea and the southeastern coastal areas of Nigeria.
Family confirms Princewill Chimezie's death
The statement announcing the BnL helmsman's exit was reproduced on Chimezie's official Facebook page, which has close to 6,000 followers.
The statement partly read:
"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Princewill Chimezie Richardson."
The family paid tribute to Richardson, recalling "the warmth and kindness he showed those close to him and the enduring memories he left behind."
Princewill Chimezie's family seeks prayers
Furthermore, the grieving relatives turned to the public for support, requesting that Richardson be remembered in prayer and that those who knew him hold the family in their thoughts.
The statement added:
"We kindly ask you to remember him in your prayers and keep our family in your thoughts as we go through this painful time. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."
Similarly, an Imo-based cleric, Ibenyenwa Patrick Paschal, confirmed the development, responding to sceptics in a Facebook post:
"It's true. His younger siblings called to inform me."
Another source, Nnamdi William, also confirmed Chimezie's death, stating that the deceased's family had access to his phone.
Read the Princewill family’s full official statement on Facebook announcing the death of Princewill Chimezie Richardson below:
Legit.ng reports that Chimezie had been inactive on Facebook since late June, a departure from his usual posting pattern.
Although the family did not disclose the actual cause of death, Legit.ng learnt that Chimezie died at a private hospital in Imo state, apparently after receiving treatment. Funeral arrangements are expected to be disclosed.
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Nnamdi Kanu moved to Sokoto prison
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader has been transferred to a correctional centre in Sokoto following his life sentence.
Though he grew up in south-eastern Nigeria, where he attended the University of Nsukka, Kanu moved to the United Kingdom (UK) before graduating, and acquired British nationality.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.