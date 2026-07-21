Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe fired back at trolls who spread fabricated claims about the paternity of her triplets

A viral post falsely alleged that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, had filed for divorce after a DNA test on the children

Mo Bimpe made clear she had tolerated online attacks for years but drew the line at false stories involving her children

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has broken her silence on social media after a fabricated post circulated online claiming her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, had filed for divorce following an alleged paternity dispute over their triplets.

The couple welcomed their first children together, a set of triplets, in May 2026. The false claim alleged that a blood donation incident at Ilorin General Hospital had prompted Adedimeji to conduct a DNA test, with results supposedly showing he was not the biological father of the babies.

Mo Bimpe addressed the rumours directly on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, resharing the offending post and making her position unmistakably clear.

Mo Bimpe Hits Back at Trolls

Rather than brush off the allegations quietly, the actress confronted the narrative head-on, calling out those behind it for pairing the false claims with what she described as fake or AI-generated images.

"I don't want to hear 'justice for your stupid' ready for you! You silly trolls have constantly trolled me on these platforms for years & I've been quiet, but what I wouldn't take is you bringing your stupidity to my children!!! Be warned! I won't hesitate to take the right actions if need be," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a follow-up caption on the same post, she added: "It's the nerve to post fake/AI pictures together with fabricated lies for me! Such effrontory..."

Actress Draws the Line at Her Children

Mo Bimpe acknowledged that online trolling directed at her personally had gone on for years, during which time she chose to remain silent. However, she stated that attacks involving her newborn children represented a line she was unwilling to let pass without a response, and warned that she would pursue "the right actions" if the behaviour continued.

The actress did not specify what legal or formal steps she might take, but the tone of her message left little ambiguity about her resolve.

The screenshot of Mo Bimpe's fiery response to trolls is below:

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos has taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng