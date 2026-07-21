Jarvis, the popular Nigerian TikTok star also known as Jadrolita, opened up about her father during an interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast

The Nigerian content creator revealed she has never seen her father in person and that he has equally never laid eyes on her

Jarvis disclosed that she once travelled to Senegal and used the opportunity to search for her father's family, and she mentioned his name

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, has opened up about a deeply personal part of her life that many of her fans had no idea about.

The Nigerian TikTok star, who rose to fame for her entertaining human-AI persona, revealed during her appearance on Glitch Africa Studios' The Honest Bunch Podcast, which premiered on YouTube 18 hours ago, that she has never met her father and does not know his current whereabouts. The interview session also featured her partner, Peller.

Jarvis has shared a surprising revelation about her father. Photo Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: TikTok

Born in June 2002, Jarvis told interviewers that her father is from another country and she has never met him in person. She described growing up happy enough as a child, but said the reality of his absence settled in as she got older.

Jarvis' search for her father

The content creator shared that her mother informed her that her father is from Senegal, and that the last information she received placed him in France.

She recalled that he used to call on a particular number, but that line of communication eventually went cold. With no mutual contacts remaining who could bridge the gap, she admitted that tracking him down has proved near impossible.

"I don't know; he doesn't know he has not seen me before," she said in the interview.

"He has not seen me before, I've not seen him before, so that will be very difficult," she told Glitch Africa Studios.

Despite the difficulty, Jarvis revealed that she once used a trip to Senegal as an opportunity to investigate. She made contact with the Bokum family, her father's family name, describing Amado Bokum as the name she was working with.

She said the Bokum family appears to be the only one of that name in the country, and that she found them during her visit. However, she said she eventually grew tired of the search.

"I got tired," she said plainly, capturing the weight of years spent chasing an answer with no clear destination.

Jarvis: Fans react to the interview

The interview drew warm reactions from followers, many of whom noticed that her fellow creator Peller was present and keeping the mood light during what was clearly an emotional moment.

@BJ said:

"Peller dey jam talk so she no go cry 😍 because emotion don dey enter her talk."

@THAT IGBO GIRL said:

"I love this peller ehn 😇 😇."

@Meggypearl said:

"Pellet is so supportive 😊."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had opened up about her marriage plans with Peller.

Jarvis speaks on if Peller cheats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis had shared what would happen if Peller ever cheats on her.

Speaking with clear conviction, she addressed the question of whether Peller could ever cheat on her.

According to Jarvis, the relationship carries a level of commitment that she believes makes infidelity unlikely.

Source: Legit.ng