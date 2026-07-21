Popular content creator Peller opened up about being molested by a 40-year-old woman during his teenage years on the Honest Bunch podcast

Peller disclosed he could not tell his parents about the assault because they had warned him against visiting his friend's house

The creator revealed that the traumatic experience left him with uncontrollable bodily reactions at school, which left him in tears

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller has broken his silence on a deeply painful chapter of his life, revealing that he was sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old woman when he was still a teenager.

He disclosed during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast on Monday, 20 January 2026, where he walked listeners through one of the most difficult experiences of his life.

Reactions as Peller recounts heartbreaking moment he was sexually assaulted by 40-year-old woman. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

According to Peller, the incident occurred at a friend's house. He had gone to visit, and his friend's mother took advantage of the situation and sexually abused him. Despite the gravity of what had happened, he kept silent about it for years.

Why Peller never told his parents

The creator explained that silence felt like the only option at the time. His parents had explicitly warned him not to visit that particular friend's home, and coming forward with what happened would have meant admitting he had disobeyed them.

Caught between the trauma of the assault and the fear of parental consequences, he carried the burden alone.

Peller shares the consequences of being assaulted as teenager. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer also shared that the assault had a lasting physical and emotional impact on him. He described experiencing involuntary bodily reactions during school hours as a direct result of the ordeal, a development that left him confused and reduced him to tears on multiple occasions.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about his assault case below:

Fans react to Peller's confession

The revelation drew an outpouring of responses from across social media, with many viewers reflecting on the culture of silence that surrounds male sexual abuse in Nigeria.

@hypexclusive_ng wrote:

"The society won't talk! Everyone will see it as fun until it's the other way round!! If you've never been or seen a victim you will not understand."

@zarawater_ commented:

"Now this is the problem with we Nigerias we laugh over everything even the most sensitive things."

@flexpdesign shared:

"Na the beating make most of us no talk that year oh... We need change the traditional African parenting oh."

@heyfua_ offered a different perspective:

"You guys should take it easy on him. Humor is a very common way people cope with difficult experiences. Someone can tell a painful story while laughing, making jokes, or speaking casually, and the experience can still be deeply traumatic."

@tknjso noted:

"This story might sound funny…But it's Sad!"

@asewagospel1 added:

"A lot of kids go through this."

@yung_bossu wrote:

"Many guys Dey this table."

Peller calls out his groomsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator Peller gave fans a glimpse into his wedding preparations with fiancée Jarvis, sharing a light-hearted video filmed while driving.

In the clip, he jokingly criticised his groomsmen for failing to buy their asoebi, pointing out that many regular guests had already purchased theirs while his closest friends were still expecting to receive the outfits for free.

Peller singled out fellow content creator Joe Blaq, playfully urging him to stop taking substances, look fresh, and prepare for the big day, noting that Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng