The Cayman Islands grants visa-free access to travellers from 11 African countries, placing them among a select group of nationalities worldwide

African nationals who do not qualify for visa-free entry can still apply for a Cayman Islands visa online, but the process comes with specific document requirements

The Cayman Islands has a notable age-related exemption that affects one of the standard requirements for visa applicants

Travellers from 11 African countries can enter the Cayman Islands without applying for a visa in advance, making the British Overseas Territory one of the more accessible Caribbean destinations for citizens of those nations.

Nationals of these countries may travel to the Cayman Islands for short-term visits without going through the standard visa application process.

Cayman Islands lists 11 African countries whose citizens can enter without visa. Photo: @caymangovt

Source: UGC

How Africans Can Apply for a Cayman Islands Visa

The countries on the visa-free list are:

Botswana Kenya Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Seychelles South Africa Tanzania Zambia.

For African travellers who do not appear on the visa-free list, a visa is required before entry or transit through the Cayman Islands. Applications are submitted online through the official Visitor Visa Online Application Form, and there is an important timing rule to note: the earliest an applicant can submit their request is three months before the intended travel date.

A non-refundable application fee of CI$92.00 (approximately USD$112.20) applies and must be paid using a credit or debit card. American Express cards are not accepted.

Before starting the application, travellers should have the following documents ready to upload:

A full-face passport-sized photograph, a current bank statement, proof of employment or study, a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity, and an original signed and sealed Police Clearance Certificate issued within the past six months from the applicant's most recent place of residence. Children under 18 must also provide a birth certificate.

Beyond the essentials, Caymanian authorities welcome any additional evidence of personal circumstances that might support the application. This can include assets, additional income sources, marital status documentation, and recent pay slips. The stronger the picture of an applicant's ties to their home country, the easier it is for authorities to assess the application.

Age Exemption for Visa Applicants

One notable exception exists within the requirements: any visa national who is 71 years of age or older is no longer required to provide a Police Clearance Certificate as part of their application.

This exemption applies regardless of nationality, offering older travellers a slightly simplified process when applying for entry into the Cayman Islands.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng