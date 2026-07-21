Isaac Fayose publicly told his brother, former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose , to give away his Rural Electrification Agency board chairmanship

The younger Fayose linked the appointment's timing to a Saturday visit by Labour Party's Peter Obi to his home

Isaac recalled a vow his brother had made never to accept any government position after leaving office

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has urged the ex-governor to decline his recent appointment as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency board and hand the role to his son instead.

Isaac made the remarks in a video posted to his Instagram page on Monday, responding to the Presidency's announcement that Ayo Fayose had been named among 26 persons appointed into the leadership of 10 federal agencies and commissions.

Isaac Fayose has urged his brother, former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose, to decline his new role as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency. Photo credit: @isaacfayose/GovAyoFayose/Getty

Source: UGC

According to a statement from the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Fayose would chair the REA board alongside non-executive directrs Ahmadu Abubakar and Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, with the agency's Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors retained in their roles.

Isaac said the appointment did not match his brother's political standing.

"They said they gave my brother DG, head of parastatal, chairman of a committee. They no see give him minister, they no give him ambassador," he said, adding that even government critic-turned-appointee Reno Omokri had received an ambassadorial role while Ayo was offered something lesser. "So why just chairman of a parastatal?" he asked.

Isaac links appointment to Peter Obi visit

The younger Fayose connected the timing of the announcement to a visit by former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to his home the previous Saturday, July 18.

"They gave my brother DG because Obi came on Saturday to visit me. So they said, no, we must enter that family," he said. Punch Online had reported that Isaac hailed Obi as Nigeria's "incoming president" during that visit, shortly after threatening to withdraw his backing for the politician.

Isaac also recalled a personal pledge his brother had made.

"My brother told me, Ayodele Peter Fayose, told me, 'Isaac, when I'm leaving this government house, whenever I leave this government house, I will not be a minister, I will not be DG, I will not be senator, I will not be anything. I will face my business.'"

He noted that Ayo had been a billionaire long before entering public office and had continued to manage his private business successfully.

Fayose tells elder brother: "You are too big for that"

Calling the offer a "Greek gift," Isaac questioned why the appointment had not come sooner. He congratulated his brother but was blunt in his advice.

"Congrats on your appointment. You better give your son. Please, don't use that kind of appointment. You are too big for that. Afobaje ni e," meaning "you are a kingmaker."

Isaac also used the post to signal his confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections, claiming the opposition held 62 per cent of the total vote in a free and fair contest.

"I'm not scared… They are scared of what they don't know," he said.

Tinubu announces 26 appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced 26 new appointments across 10 federal agencies and commissions in the country.

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose was named as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Source: Legit.ng