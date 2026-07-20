Cardi B and Maduka Okoye have once again fueled rumours of a relationship between them

A recent video captured the Nigerian goalkeeper and US rapper together again after they met in Paris a few days ago

While neither Maduka nor Cardi B has addressed the rumours, the new video has left many talking online

American rapper Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye are once again at the centre of public discussion after they were seen sitting side by side, this time in Venice, Italy.

On Sunday, July 19, a video by TMZ surfaced online showing Cardi B in a plunging turquoise dress as she chatted with those at the table, while Okoye was seen smiling throughout the evening.

A week after Paris Fashion Week, Maduka Okoye and Cardi B were sighted in another country. Credit: madukaokoye/iamcardib

Source: Instagram

While there was no public display of affection, the duo appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company, stirring dating rumours on social media once again.

According to reports, the group gathered at the hotel to watch a fireworks display, with Cardi and Okoye enjoying dinner together.

The recent video of Maduka and Cardi B comes weeks after they attended the Paris Fashion Week, where they were seated next to each other.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian goalkeeper also caught fans’ attention after helping the rapper into her seat, fueling speculation that the two could be romantically involved.

Nigerians react to a video capturing Cardi B and Maduka Okoye in Venice, Italy. Credit: cardib

Source: Instagram

As of the time this report was published, neither Maduka nor Cardi B had addressed the rumours.

The recent video of Cardi B and Maduka Okoye is below:

What people said about Cardi B and Maduka

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

pablo_floki said:

"Pregnancy is that you I’m looking at? Nice one. You’re welcome."

olayimartha said:

"Cardi get eyes for good things!!"

ble_ssing_sunday reacted:

"Small small oh, she dey quick carry belle oh."

diplomatic.ceecee commented:

"cardi once said "I'm gonna marry a Nigerian, and y'all gonna tie gele to my wedding."

kinngss007 said:

"Even as single mother try package well o, I been think say young guys no like single mothers."

raay_cee commented:

"Old gist naw..so if two adults meet,it automatically means they wanna have something?….nawa."

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for her craft, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng