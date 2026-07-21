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Mary Habila’s Final Video Resurfaces Days After Controversial Death in Umahi’s House
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Mary Habila’s Final Video Resurfaces Days After Controversial Death in Umahi’s House

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • The late Mary Habila had reportedly dismissed rumours of her death just two days before she died under controversial circumstances
  • Her close friend, Anita Baaki, has now shared the video in which the 26-year-old assured people that she was alive and well
  • The resurfaced clip has added a haunting layer to the unanswered questions surrounding Habila’s death at a minister’s residence

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A video showing the late Mary Habila dismissing rumours of her death has resurfaced online weeks after her controversial passing.

Habila’s close friend and colleague, Anita Baaki, shared the clip on Facebook on Monday, July 20.

According to Baaki, rumours began circulating on June 24 that Habila had died.

Mary Habila, David Umahi, Ebonyi, death
Mary Habila dismissed rumours of her death just two days before she died under controversial circumstances. Photos: Mary Habila/David Umahi.
Source: Twitter

The following day, June 25, the 26-year-old reportedly appeared in a video to personally clear the air.

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In the clip, Habila assured those who were concerned that she was alive and in good health.

At the time, the video appeared to be a simple response to a false rumour. But after what happened two days later, it now carries a much heavier meaning.

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Questions remain after her death

Habila reportedly died on June 27, 2026, under controversial circumstances.

Her body was later found inside a room in one of the buildings within the country residence of Minister of Works David Umahi in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The development has continued to generate questions, particularly because of the timing of her final video.

Baaki, a physiotherapist from Benue State, described Habila as her colleague and close friend while sharing the footage.

Watch Instagram video of Mary Habila

Reactions trail Mary Habila's last video before demise

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ella__emmanuel stated:

"I reject every negative rumours oo it’ll never manifest in our lives in Jesus name Amen"

@slimlinda_reignz commented:

"There’s something fundamentally fishy about this whole situation, including this video."

@jiggydayouno noted:

"Someone tried to kpuff her and she survived and went on to spread the news unfortunately they came for her again it’s clear "

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Mercy Chinwo’s reaction after women tried taking photos with her sparks online debate

@mcobiho shared:

"So who is d man acting as ur father saying no autopsy? So why is Dave Umahi explaning up and down? Which kind damage control be this? U kpai abi u nor kpai?"
Mary Habila, David Umahi, Ebonyi, death
Mary Habila died on June 27, 2026, under controversial circumstances. Photo: Mary Habila.
Source: Getty Images

Northern youths issue Umahi seven-day ultimatum

Previously, Legit.ng noted that the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria gave the federal government seven days to suspend Minister Dave Umahi over the death of Mary Habila.

The group demanded an independent autopsy and a police investigation, arguing that any probe linked to the minister or his office would not inspire public confidence.

The council warned it would organise nationwide protests if the government failed to suspend Umahi and begin what it described as a credible investigation within the seven-day deadline.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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