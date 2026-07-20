Antonela Roccuzzo posted a heartfelt message to husband Lionel Messi on Instagram after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain

Messi led Argentina to the final, but a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute ended their title hopes, leaving the captain visibly emotional

Multiple reports suggested that uncertainty now surrounds Messi's international future, with many believing the final could be his last game for Argentina

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has publicly declared her support for the Argentine captain following his country's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, writing a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram.

Argentina fell to Spain in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Albiceleste their first World Cup final defeat since 2014.

Lionel Messi's wife and children during a World Cup match. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Messi, who had carried his country through eight matches at the tournament, was visibly distraught at the final whistle, becoming emotional as fans from both sides chanted his name inside the stadium.

Antonela sends message to Messi

Antonela, who attended all eight of Argentina's games at the tournament, addressed the loss directly in her Instagram post, focusing on her husband's character rather than the result.

“You'll always be the best, not only because of your talent, but because you never stopped being yourself,” she wrote.

“No matter what happens, you never give up. You always fight until the very end and give absolutely everything until the last second. That strength, that mentality, and your ability to get back up again and again are what make you unique.

“Thank you for showing us every day that true success is built through hard work, sacrifice, perseverance, and never losing your essence. You are the greatest role model for our children and an inspiration to millions of people.

“I admire you more than words can express, and I feel incredibly proud to walk through this life by your side. I love you so much. 🤍”

What next for Messi with Argentina?

The result has reignited questions about Messi's international future. According to ESPN Argentina, there is significant uncertainty over whether the 37-year-old will continue representing the national team, with a growing number of observers believing the World Cup final was the last time he will pull on the blue and white shirt.

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022, ending a long wait for the country's third world title. Whether Sunday's defeat marks the close of his international career remains to be seen.

Messi writes emotional message

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi wrote an emotional message on Instagram after leading Argentina to second place at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi admitted that he is hurt and would take a lot of time to heal from the defeat, but acknowledged the support of his teammates and fans.

Source: Legit.ng