A TikToker has shared his experience after attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026

The TikToker revealed on-site the ticket prices for the final FIFA tournament between the two nations per person

The video went viral as football fans around the world reacted to the staggering cost of attending the "biggest match in football"

Nas Daily, a popular TikToker known for documenting extraordinary experiences around the world, gave his millions of followers a front-row look at just how much it costs to be inside MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on 19 July 2026.

Filming himself outside and inside the stadium in New Jersey, Nas captured the electric atmosphere surrounding the most anticipated match in world football while revealing the price tags attached to it.

A TikToker discloses the cost of seats at the FIFA World Cup finals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Seat Cost at FIFA World Cup final

Giving a tour of the arena in the video, it was seen that each seat price reached as high as $35,000 (N48.3 million), with other options available from around $17,000 to $18,000, with the cheapest at $7,000.

With FIFA's 2026 World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, served as the venue for the fixture between Argentina and Spain on July 19, 2026.

The stadium, which holds over 82,000 spectators, was filled with supporters willing to spend enormous sums to witness history.

Watch Nas Daily's footage from inside the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium:

Reactions to FIFA final seat cost

Some of the comments are below:

Jessica Celeste said:

"Omg, 🙈🙈too much expensive."

Sdk said:

"Compared the ticket price in Qatar 2022 World Cup 🌹🌹, it was very cheap."

AE Galemae said:

"Bro the whole universe showed up to this match. 💔😭"

FIFA 2026: Messi speaks after Argentina's defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lionel Messi posted an emotional message on Instagram nearly 24 hours after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute as Spain dominated the match across 120 minutes of play.

Source: Legit.ng