A viral post claimed the fireworks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final were pre-set in Argentina's colours, despite Spain winning the trophy

The post, shared by human rights advocate Zara Quinn, gathered over 5.2 million views within hours of being published on July 20, 2026

The claim has reignited debate about whether the World Cup final was rigged in favour of Argentina before Spain's historic win

A social media post alleging that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was rigged in favour of Argentina has gone viral after Spain lifted the trophy, with the claim centring on the colours of the post-match fireworks display.

Zara Quinn, a Palestinian human rights advocate and geopolitical analyst on X, posted the allegation on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The post suggesting the claim struck a chord among football fans watching the final.

Fireworks explode above the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. Photo by: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Spain wins 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain were crowned world champions after defeating their opponents in the final, a result that drew wild celebrations from fans across the globe, with tears and jubilation reported at the venue and in cities worldwide.

Against this backdrop, Quinn's allegation gained traction. The suggestion is that organisers had prepared fireworks in Argentina's sky blue and white colours in anticipation of a South American victory, only for Spain's win to expose those preparations publicly, per Rediff. Her post read:

"If FIFA world cup final was not rigged, why were the fireworks colors of Argentina? Their plans were ruined by Spain."

While the post spread rapidly across platforms, no official statement from FIFA or the tournament's host organising committee addressed the fireworks allegation at the time the claim began circulating.

Quinn's post does not include photographic or video evidence to support the assertion, though its reach suggests many users found the question worth asking.

The allegation fits into a long-running pattern of conspiracy theories surrounding major football tournaments, particularly those involving Argentina and their global fanbase following their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar.

Meanwhile, X user MLordBebo insisted that the fireworks were gray and not blue as portrayed on the internet. He said:

"The fireworks were actually gray, and the video that quickly went viral was heavily saturated."

FIFA sends Letexier home

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has removed French referee Francois Letexier from the 2026 World Cup, along with fellow countryman Clément Turpin, as the tournament advances towards its closing stages.

With France having qualified for the semi-finals, both referees were withdrawn to prevent any perception of conflict of interest. No disciplinary action was involved.

Source: Legit.ng