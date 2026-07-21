Nigerian Army troops rescued kidnapped civilians and disrupted a planned abduction across Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states on July 19 and 20, 2026

Three victims who escaped a terrorist hideout during a rainstorm were recovered by troops on patrol in Katsina State

Soldiers intercepted 10 motorcycles suspected to be headed for terrorist groups and arrested four suspects in Kebbi state

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma carried out a series of operations across three north-west states on July 19 and 20, rescuing kidnapped civilians, foiling an abduction attempt, and seizing motorcycles suspected to be destined for terrorist elements.

The announcements were made by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North West), in a statement issued on July 21, 2026.

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma conducted successful operations on July 19 and 20, 2026, in Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Abduction foiled in Zamfara

On July 20, soldiers responded to a distress call from residents of Shiyan Abiyola in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara state, where terrorists had moved in to abduct civilians from a home.

Troops arrived quickly, forcing the attackers to flee before they could carry out the kidnapping. Several residents were freed and troops then established a presence in the surrounding area to prevent a follow-up attack.

Kidnap victims recovered in Katsina

A day earlier, on July 19, troops on routine patrol in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State came across three kidnapping victims who had broken free from a terrorist camp.

The victims had used the cover of a heavy downpour to escape while their captors were asleep.

The three had originally been seized on July 14, 2026, while working on their farms in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Soldiers handed them over to the relevant authorities for reunification with their families.

Motorcycle seizure and arrests in Kebbi

Also on July 19, troops conducting a stop-and-search operation in Kebbi state flagged down a vehicle carrying ten motorcycles.

Investigators believe the bikes were being transported for delivery to active terrorist groups.

Follow-up inquiries led to the arrest of four additional suspects who were said to have been dispatched to collect the motorcycles on behalf of a known terrorist collaborator. The motorcycles and all suspects remain in military custody pending further investigation.

The Theatre Command praised its troops for their speed and professionalism, and credited members of the public with providing timely and reliable information that helped drive the operations.

Citizens were urged to remain alert and continue cooperating with security agencies as operations to dismantle terrorist networks across the north-west continue.

Video of Oyo rescue operation emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video shared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters showed how Nigeria's armed forces, working alongside multiple security agencies, rescued students, teachers, and other passengers who were kidnapped in Oyo state, the Defence Headquarters announced.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the development in a detailed video via its official X account.

Source: Legit.ng