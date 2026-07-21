BBNaija star Mercy Eke has addressed long-standing claims that a married man funds her lavish lifestyle

The reality TV star revealed that she has been in a committed relationship for four years with a man she hopes to settle down with

Eke also disclosed that becoming a mother is now one of her biggest wishes after years of praying and fasting for a child

Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke has opened up about some of the assumptions people have made about her since she rose to fame.

Speaking with Toke Makinwa on Toke Moments, the media personality addressed claims that she is dating a married man who funds her lifestyle.

Mercy Eke addresses long-standing claims that a married man funds her lavish lifestyle. Photos: Mercy Eke.

Source: Instagram

Eke dismissed the perception, revealing that she has been in a relationship for four years.

“I have been dating someone for four years. I’m still in that relationship,” she said.

According to the reality star, her partner is someone she sees herself settling down with, although she claimed he often tells her she is not ready for marriage.

The revelation comes after years of public speculation about her love life.

‘Right now, I want a baby’ - Mercy Eke

Beyond marriage, Eke disclosed that motherhood has now become a major priority for her.

The reality star said she has prayed and fasted while trusting God for a child.

“Right now, I want a baby. I have prayed, I have fasted,” she stated.

Watch X video of Mercy Eke speaking about dating married men here:

Reactions trail Mercy Eke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Abracadabra_CFT stated:

"After so many years of os work Now old age is looking certain and she'd like to have a husband and children"

@Big_Ipheee noted:

"Madam stop using relationship to shy away from the fact that someone, a married man, is or can fund you.. Yoi can be in a relationship and still be fvcking around.."

Mercy Eke says that she has been in a committed relationship for four years with a man she hopes to settle down with. Photo: Mercy Eke.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke shares plans to upgrade her garage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best luxury Lamborghini ride, which would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later.

Source: Legit.ng