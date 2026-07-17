TikTok star Jarvis has opened up about the financial pressure that comes with planning a wedding as she prepares for her big day with Peller

The influencer advised young Nigerians to avoid rushing into marriage simply because of societal expectations or pressure from loved ones

Jarvis also revealed the practical approach she believes couples can adopt to reduce the financial burden of holding traditional and white weddings

Nigerian TikTok sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has shared a candid piece of advice with young Nigerians ahead of her white wedding to fellow content creator Peller.

Speaking during a recent livestream, Jarvis urged youths not to rush into marriage if they are not financially prepared.

Jarvis opens up about the financial pressure that comes with planning a wedding as she prepares for her big day with Peller. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

“If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Don’t try it, I beg you,” she said.

The influencer also advised couples planning their weddings to spread the ceremonies across different years to reduce expenses.

‘We almost postponed our wedding’ - Jarvis

Jarvis revealed that she and Peller had also considered postponing their wedding due to the pressure involved in preparing for the ceremony.

However, she noted that delaying the event may not necessarily make the planning process easier.

“We almost postponed our wedding, but even if we put it in the next 50 years, we are never going to prepare for the wedding,” she said.

Jarvis and Peller held their traditional wedding in Benin City, Edo State, last month.

The couple have now announced that their white wedding will take place on August 1, 2026.

Watch X video of Jarvis speaking about her wedding here:

Reactions trail Jarvis video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@LKlepklep stated:

"Hmm this app no dey forget. We watch but we don't judge. Wetin concern me na stroll I dey ooo"

@lynda32333 noted:

"Who doesn’t know wedding cost is very expensive with the current market prices"

@OnlyOneSeye shared:

"This girl's tears will be heavy and I'll be there"

Jarvis advises young Nigerians to avoid rushing into marriage. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education. Even if he wanted to go to school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng