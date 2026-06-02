Solomon Buchi publicly called out gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori after she defended the government in a viral video about the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Buchi accused some gospel ministers of selling their conscience to politicians

The heated exchange drew reactions online, with many Nigerians divided over whether Alaseyori's call for prayer was insensitive or a matter of faith in a difficult time

Controversial social media commentator Solomon Buchi has strongly criticised gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori following her remarks on the recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yinka Alaseyori defended President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the government was doing all it could to rescue the victims, but insisted that Nigerians should focus more on prayers for their release.

Solomon Buchi reacts strongly to Yinka Alaseyori's remarks on Oyo abductions. Photo: solomonbbuchi/adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

Reacting to her viral video, Solomon Buchi posted a video on Instagram in which he accused the gospel singer of being compromised by political influence.

He explained that adding emotional music to a message does not make it meaningful, and alleged that some pastors and singers have allowed politicians to buy their conscience through donations to their churches and programmes.

"You see, just because you've added some mellow music in the background of what you're saying does not mean that you're making sense. It doesn't mean that you know what you're saying. Some of you gospel ministers and even pastors are sellouts. You've sold your conscience to politicians."

Solomon Buchi says prayer alone is not enough as he responds to Yinka Alaseyori's viral video on Oyo abductions. Photo: solomonbbuchi/adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi went further to question the sincerity of Yinka Alaseyori praising government efforts while children remained missing for weeks.

He stressed that prayers alone cannot replace effective policymaking, pointing out that countries like China and Dubai developed through action, not prayer.

"They are working and children have been kidnapped for the past 2 weeks. Do you understand that in some countries a lost dog will be found in 24 hours than children in Nigeria? I mean this very respectfully. I am a Christian, I believe in prayers, but you see, prayers will not do for us what God has given us the ability to do for ourselves."

The media personality concluded by warning against what he described as a manipulative form of Christianity that keeps Nigerians enslaved with endless calls for prayer instead of demanding accountability from leaders.

"You guys need to stop this nonsense, psychophantic, psychotic version of Christianity that you are using to enslave people in Nigeria, because some of you are actually using to enslave people."

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Solomon Buchi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users agreed with Buchi and condemned the singer's perspective.

@seunbharbs:

"Prayer does not remove responsibility. Thank you and God Bless you Ma."

@sarawillsj:

"solomonbbuchi, what do you want her to say. So we should go and fight. Prayer works, we will not back down, and we will get our PVC and won't stop praying"

@rachael__dee:

"Burial food sweet until it’s being cooked in your compound. If prayer was the only answer to the problems in naija, why did she fly to Canada to have her baby."

@kelechicasmir:

"Honestly prayers alone cannot sustain a country, let the government take accountability .."

@kristabelmakeovers1:

"This is such an insensitive take. Children are in the bush, families are crying and you are saying “the government is trying”?"

Solomon Buchi reacts to Ojude Oba celebration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised the Yoruba community over the recent Ojude Oba festival celebration in Ogun State.

The commentator expressed disappointment that the cultural event was held on May 29 despite the public outrage over the Oyo school abductions.

He argued that such cultural celebrations and partying should not continue during moments of national distress.

Source: Legit.ng