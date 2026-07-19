Depots across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar released new loading prices following Dangote Refinery's shift to dollar-denominated sales

Depot petrol prices climbed by as much as N118 per litre during the week as retail pump prices increased at filling stations

The federal government is in active talks with Dangote Refinery and key regulators over a possible return to naira-denominated transactions

Petroleum product depots across Nigeria have released revised petrol loading rates, with prices jumping by as much as N118 per litre during the week, following Dangote Refinery's decision to price refined products in United States dollars.

The refinery's shift to dollar-denominated sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) has pushed up replacement costs for marketers.

In reaction, compelling private depots in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar to update their loading prices accordingly.

Nigerians may pay more for petrol as depots release new loading price Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

New depot prices across Nigeria

Petroleumprice.ng shared the latest loading prices for petrol released by depots, which showed new rates across locations.

Lagos Depots

Pinnacle: N1,085 to N1,190 (+N105)

African Terminal: N1,090 to N1,189 (+N99)

Sahara: N1,090 to N1,189 (+N99)

Integrated: N1,090 to N1,189 (+N99)

Lister: N1,090 to N1,200 (+N110)

Warri Depots

Rain Oil: N1,130 to N1,240 (+N110)

Matrix: N1,120 to N1,220 (+N100)

Parker: N1,125 to N1,220 (+N95)

Optima: N1,117 to N1,235 (+N118)

A.Y.M Shafa: N1,125 to N1,230 (+N105)

Port Harcourt Depots

Bulk Strategic: N1,136 to N1,225 (+N89)

Masters: N1,137 to N1,230 (+N93)

Matrix: N1,137 to N1,225 (+N88)

Liquid Bulk: N1,140 to N1,225 (+N85)

Calabar Depots

Mainland: N1,155 to N1,220 (+N65)

Jenny: N1,155 to N1,225 (+N70)

Fuel marketers review pricing strategies after depots unveiled new petrol loading rates across Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Government Talks Under Way as Market Watches

Industry stakeholders cautioned that retail pump prices at filling stations could rise in the coming days if marketers choose to transfer the higher acquisition costs to consumers.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Dangote Refinery over a potential return to naira-denominated transactions.

The talks follow uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the federal government's naira-for-crude arrangement.

Market analysts said depot prices are likely to remain at the current level or continue to rise for as long as marketers continue to source products based on dollar replacement costs.

They noted that a successful outcome from the ongoing government negotiations could relieve pressure on marketers and help bring prices down in the downstream sector.

Filling stations release fresh petrol prices as Dangote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian filling stations have begun adjusting petrol pump prices after recent increases in ex-depot and ex-gantry rates by Dangote Refinery and other fuel depot operators, signalling the likelihood of higher fuel costs for motorists in the coming days.

The price changes come after Dangote Refinery raised its ex-gantry petrol price by N44 per litre, from N1,076 to N1,120, following its decision to adopt dollar-denominated pricing for petroleum products.

The increase has started reflecting at some retail outlets, although the adjustments remain gradual.

Source: Legit.ng