Taiwan has named the only African country whose citizens can apply for its official eVisa under the latest 2026 travel policy

The Taiwan eVisa is valid for three months, and successful applicants can stay in the country for up to 30 days

Although many countries qualify for the Taiwan eVisa, only one African country appears on the official eligibility list

Taiwan has mentioned just one African country that qualifies for its eVisa in 2026 among a list of many other countries around the world.

While there are over 50 countries in Africa, Taiwan selected only one country for its eVisa programme.

Taiwan releases 2026 eVisa update, names only African country that qualifies. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/CHENG YU-CHEN

Source: Getty Images

Taiwan publishes official eVisa list

There are many other countries from different continents that qualify for the Taiwan eVisa. However, on the official website that contains the list of eligible countries, only one African country appears.

Taiwan eVisa: Name of eligible country

Below is the name of the only African country that qualifies for the Taiwan eVisa in 2026.

Mauritius

The Taiwanese government also made it clear that the eVisa is valid for only three months from the date of issuance.

It further stated that holders of the Taiwan eVisa are allowed to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

Georgia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Georgia released the official list of four African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa can enter Georgia without a visa and stay for up to one year, subject to the country's immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng