Bukayo Saka responded in style after being left on the bench against Argentina in England's World Cup semi-final

The Arsenal winger scored a stunning hat-trick to inspire England's victory over France in the third-place playoff

Thomas Tuchel defended his controversial selection decision despite Saka's match-winning display

Bukayo Saka delivered the perfect response to Thomas Tuchel's controversial selection decision after inspiring England to a thrilling victory over France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff.

The Arsenal winger was surprisingly left on the bench throughout England's semi-final defeat to Argentina, a decision that attracted widespread criticism.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring hat trick goal with Jude Bellingham and Reece James against France. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

However, according to The Guardian, Saka returned with a point to prove, scoring a sensational hat-trick as the Three Lions defeated France 6-4 to secure their best World Cup finish since 1966.

Saka answers critics on the pitch

Following the emphatic win in Miami, Saka admitted he would have preferred more playing time but insisted his performances remain his strongest response.

"Of course, I would love to have played more, but it's too late to talk about that. I try to do my talking on the pitch and it's done now, move on.

"I'm fit."

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His comments appeared to challenge suggestions that fitness concerns influenced Tuchel's decision to leave him out against Argentina, especially after producing one of England's standout displays of the tournament.

Tuchel defends selection call

Despite Saka's heroics, Tuchel maintained there was no hidden agenda behind his semi-final decision, explaining that he simply trusted Morgan Rogers to deliver in that particular match, per Yahoo Sports.

"He did everything right. I just had a feeling in the semi-final for Morgan Rogers, that he would be involved in something special. That was it.

"The games in themselves demand so much and we are forced into changes because of cramp and the flow of the game.

"Bukayo showed that he is a key player, that was never a doubt.

"I was not even aware now that he had a hat-trick, I lost the overview of the goalscorers, but well deserved. Brilliant."

The England boss also reiterated that Saka remains an important figure in his plans despite the controversial omission.

Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's goal record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after surpassing Lionel Messi's long-standing record during the third-place playoff against England.

The Real Madrid forward reached the landmark despite France's dramatic 6-4 defeat, further strengthening his reputation as one of the greatest performers in World Cup history.

Source: Legit.ng