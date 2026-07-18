US Central Command confirmed its forces struck surveillance sites, weapons storage facilities, and maritime infrastructure across Iran for a seventh consecutive night

Iran claimed to have retaliated by targeting US allies in the region, including Kuwait, where soldiers were injured and critical infrastructure was damaged

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely halted, raising alarms over global oil and gas supplies as peace talks remain stalled

The United States military has conducted a seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting surveillance infrastructure, military logistics sites, underground weapons storage facilities, and maritime assets, US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed in a statement posted to X.

Centcom said its forces wrapped up operations at 21:30 ET, deploying fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships, among other assets.

The US military conducted strikes on Iran for the seventh night. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a standstill. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The strikes came after President Donald Trump declared that a temporary ceasefire agreement was no longer in effect.

Iran maintained it had hit back by targeting US allies across the Gulf region. Kuwait's military said its air defences had been actively engaged against "hostile missile and drone attacks" following what it described as "Iranian aggression."

Earlier, Kuwaiti officials confirmed that Iranian drone strikes had injured a number of soldiers and caused damage to a power plant and water desalination stations.

Jordan also reported its forces intercepted 10 Iranian missiles that had entered its airspace overnight. No damage was recorded on the ground.

Hormuz shipping at a standstill

Explosions were reported in the Iranian city of Yazd, on Qeshm island, and at the port of Bandar Abbas, located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

Iran's state-run Fars agency alleged that two oil tankers had caught fire after passing through a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz. Centcom dismissed the claim outright, posting on X:

"Like most IRGC claims, this is false."

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely ground to a halt amid the ongoing exchange of strikes. Under normal conditions, the strait handles roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, making the disruption a significant concern for global energy markets.

Civilian infrastructure claims disputed

Washington denied Iranian assertions that US strikes had hit civilian targets, including bridges, a railway station, and an airport in Hormozgan province.

A White House spokesperson told the BBC that the US had "carried out strikes exclusively on military targets, including military logistics infrastructure."

However, provincial authorities in Hormozgan province said seven people had been killed. BBC Verify and BBC Persian have verified footage showing damage to Gariveh Bridge, with daytime images revealing a collapsed section of road and rubble scattered around the structure.

Iran separately claimed on Friday that its forces had struck multiple US military installations across Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Syria, the latter being targeted for the first time, a claim the US denied.

Sources have told CBS News, the BBC's US partner, that several American service members sustained injuries during Iranian attacks on two Jordanian bases over the past week.

Friday marked one full week since nightly US strikes began, following the collapse of peace talks. Efforts to broker a permanent ceasefire have since been complicated by mounting tensions over access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran dares US

Previously, Leguit.ng reported that Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping route again, accusing Israel of violating a ceasefire arrangement linked to efforts to end the wider Middle East conflict.

The decision was announced by Iran’s central military command, which cited what it described as a breach of agreement by the United States and continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Source: Legit.ng