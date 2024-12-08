Yinka Alaseyori, in a recent statement, shared the obstacles she faced before her success at this year's edition of The Experience

The gospel singer shared the inner issues within her band and how she had to let eight members leave

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yinka Alaseyori was one of the gospel singers who trended on X over videos from her ministration at The Experience

Popular gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori opened up about the challenges she faced with her band following her successful outing at The Experience, a Christian concert in Lagos.

Alaseyori, who trended over her energetic ministration at The Experience, disclosed before the concert that she had disbanded eight members from her 12-man band two weeks before the concert.

"Disband 8members of 12team member 1wk to Warri and 2wks to the experience," she wrote.

She disclosed that her action was due to the familiarity and indiscipline her disbanded members displayed.

"Last last I agreed that only on my terms, no farmilarity , no family, No this No that NO plenty anyhow. Oga ejor left and right, They went to my husband his reply was I can only support my wife," she said.

The gospel singer revealed she had to audition new band members before The Experience as she appreciated them for their performance.

See Yinka Alaseyori's post below:

People react to Yinka Alaseyori's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

mista_olamilekan:

"Can only be GOD!! I beg tayaaaaa You’re such an amazing human! You deserve every single good thing coming your way. MORE TO COME Amen!!"

tawtevic2:

"Awwn,Mother's Love Amazing Team,they did so amazingly well, and the smilling drummer stole the show.GOD bless you all!"

flint_fashion:

"That gangan man’s smile was from the dept of his heart God bless him Energetically in praise More anointing ijn."

ajokepraise:

"God bless you ma for your large heart of accomodations 😍😍HPT TEAM stands gidigba Update!!!"

