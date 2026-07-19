US forces began launching airstrikes against Iran at 6 p.m. ET, targeting military capabilities linked to commercial shipping threats

The strikes came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces attacked American service members in Jordan the previous night

The US military said the operation aimed to degrade Iran's capacity to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

United States forces commenced a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, July 18, acting on direct orders from the Commander in Chief, in a move that escalates military tensions across two flashpoints in the region.

The strikes, which began at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, were directed at Iran's infrastructure and were specifically intended to weaken Tehran's ability to endanger commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which a significant portion of global oil trade flows.

US launches waves of attack on Iran following the killing of American soldiers in Jordan Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Jordan attack triggers immediate response from US

The timing of the operation was shaped in part by an assault carried out by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces against American service members stationed in Jordan on Tuesday night. Washington said the airstrikes were also intended to deliver swift punishment for that attack.

Officials framed the campaign as a direct and calculated response to what they described as a pattern of Iranian aggression, both against US personnel and against the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Reactions as US launches attack on Iran

However, the development has started generating mixed reactions. Below are some of their comments:

Sam1345 said that the US should attack the Iranian government rather than infrastructure:

"The evil regime cares only about its own survival and the safety of its leaders. Everyone else, including civilian infrastructure, is expendable. The United States must change its strategy and impose a cost the regime can no longer afford for its continued atrocities."

US launches another wave of attacks against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Phantom Pain commented:

"Strikes “at the commander in chief’s direction,” that would be Netanyahu?! Bibi started this whole reckless war. Now American soldiers are dying and being injured in numbers, and he doesn’t care why? Because, as Tucker Carlson said, Bibi wants to see the end of America."

S Hanif expressed indifference about the war:

"Iran was the closest ally of the United States and Israel at the time the U.S. occupied Iraq and Afghanistan. USA, Israel and Iran are members of the same gang."

Jay Salem claimed that President Donald Trump is destroying the US economy with the war:

"Trump is destroying the economy with these pointless wars. For income under $50k, groceries are not affordable for 82%. I supported him for America First, not endless wars & sky-high prices. When do we get off this ride?"

You can read the full statement by the US Command on X here:

US gives update on dual citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport.

Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security.

US citizens living abroad are urged to check their passport expiry dates before travelling, as passports must generally be valid for at least six months.

Source: Legit.ng