Reality star Teddy A made a serious allegation against Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, over the abductions of schoolchildren and teachers

The media personality listed security vote allocations of various states showing that Oyo receives huge sums of money every year

His post triggered heated reactions online, with many Nigerians debating who truly holds accountability for state-level security

Media personality and actor Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A from Big Brother Naija, has raised strong allegations against Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, following the recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in the state.

The former BBNaija housemate accused the governor of playing politics with the lives of his people for his presidential ambition.

Teddy A accuses Seyi Makinde of playing politics with lives as he reacts to Oyo school abductions and security concerns. Photo: iamteddya/temilola/seyi_amakinde

Source: Instagram

Teddy A expressed his anger through his Instagram story on June 2, 2026, stressing that Oyo receives huge amounts of money as security vote but residents still face insecurity.

The reality TV star explained that the state gets about N12 billion annually, yet schools remain vulnerable to kidnappers.

He claimed that the governor is more concerned about his presidential ambition than protecting lives.

“Oyo state gets 12 billion naira annually for security vote from the federation, that’s 84 billion naira in seven years. Yet Governor Seyi Makinde can’t provide security for his people, he is instead playing politics with the lives of his people for his presidential ambition.”

In his post, Teddy A compared Oyo’s allocation with those of other states in the South West and North East, listing figures for Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Bauchi.

He stated that despite Oyo’s large share, the state continues to struggle with insecurity, especially in schools.

His remarks have stirred reactions online, drawing attention to the ongoing crisis and the role of government in tackling abductions.

Read Teddy A's post below:

Teddy A sparks debate online after criticising Seyi Makinde over security issues linked to Oyo school abductions. Photo: iamteddya

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Teddy A's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@anthony_maduabuchii:

"What are they doing with all this money?"

@ibadanninja:

"Finally someone is hitting the nail on the head. Governors are the Chief Security officers of the state and should be held accountable for any security breach because they collect billions as security vote..."

@mrmoraks:

"This is where you know that there is so much discrepancies in the governing of Nigeria. How do you provide security votes for governors but they are not constitutional in charge of the state security."

@isaac_sunday1993:

"Maybe the conversation is gradually heading in the right direction."

@iamcensiny:

"We don't ask the right question and hold the right people accountable. That's why we are where we are today. We're not angry enough."

@akinyigatriplea:

"First of all, this data isn't correct. How will Ogun state Gov be collecting so little compared to Oyo. Look at it from that lense."

Teddy A sparks reactions over movie clip

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Teddy A caused a stir online after sharing a romantic movie snippet on his Instagram page.

The media personality was seen in an intense romantic scene with a lady, which quickly caught the attention of his followers.

Many fans reacted by saying he was paying his wife, Bambam, back in her own coin because of similar roles she plays.

Source: Legit.ng