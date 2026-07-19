England secured a thrilling victory over France to finish third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions will receive a multi-million-dollar financial reward in addition to bronze medals

FIFA's record-breaking prize pool ensures every participating nation earns significant money

England's thrilling victory over France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff has earned the Three Lions more than just bronze medals, with Thomas Tuchel's side also walking away with a substantial financial reward from FIFA.

The dramatic 6-4 triumph in Miami capped England's campaign on a high note after missing out on a place in the final, ensuring they return home with one of the biggest prize payments in the tournament's history.

England players pose for a photograph with their bronze medals after victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze match against France. Photo by The FA

Source: Getty Images

England pockets $29m after bronze-medal finish

According to FIFA's official prize structure for the expanded 48-team tournament, England will receive $29 million for finishing third.

France, who ended the competition in fourth place following Saturday's defeat, will collect $27 million, meaning victory in the playoff earned England an additional $2 million.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features a record-breaking $655 million prize fund, comfortably the largest in the competition's history. Every participating nation also received $1.5 million before the tournament began to assist with preparation costs.

According to UCFB, the prize money is paid directly to each country's football association rather than individual players. National federations then decide how the funds are distributed among players, coaching staff and technical teams, while the remaining balance is often invested in football development.

Full 2026 World Cup prize money breakdown

The champions of Sunday's final between Spain and defending champions Argentina will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will earn $33 million.

Quarter-finalists each receive $19 million, Round of 16 teams take home $15 million, while nations eliminated in the Round of 32 collect $11 million. Teams that failed to progress beyond the group stage are guaranteed $9 million.

The significant increase continues FIFA's trend of boosting financial rewards. Argentina earned $42 million after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while France received $38 million for lifting the trophy in Russia four years earlier.

Record prize money on offer for final

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA confirmed the winners of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will receive the biggest prize in tournament history.

The governing body also announced that the runners-up will receive a sizeable financial reward, while every nation participating in the expanded 48-team competition is guaranteed millions of dollars based on how far they progressed.

Source: Legit.ng