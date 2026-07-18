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Papua New Guinea Publishes List of 28 Countries Eligible For Visa On Arrival in 2026
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Papua New Guinea Publishes List of 28 Countries Eligible For Visa On Arrival in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Papua New Guinea has released the list of countries whose citizens can get a visa after arriving in the country instead of applying before travel.
  • The government confirmed that travellers from 28 countries can apply for a visa on arrival under its latest official visa policy update
  • Papua New Guinea is also one of the countries that cannot use the visa-on-arrival system under the latest government travel rules

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The Kingdom of Papua New Guinea has published the names of several countries around the world whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival.

The visa-on-arrival policy allows travellers or foreign nationals to apply for and obtain a visa after arriving in Papua New Guinea instead of securing one before departure.

28 countries qualify for Papua New Guinea visa on arrival, government confirms
Papua New Guinea lists countries whose citizens can apply for visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins
Source: Getty Images

Papua New Guinea gives update on visa

In this article, citizens of the countries listed below are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival after they have travelled to and landed in Papua New Guinea.

Read also

Liberia releases names of 12 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

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Papua New Guinea: List of eligible countries

Below are the countries whose citizens qualify for the Papua New Guinea visa on arrival.

  1. Canada
  2. China
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Federated States of Micronesia
  5. Fiji
  6. Indonesia
  7. Japan
  8. Kiribati
  9. Marshall Islands
  10. Nauru
  11. New Caledonia
  12. Palau
  13. Samoa
  14. Singapore
  15. Solomon Islands
  16. State of Israel
  17. Tonga
  18. Tuvalu
  19. United Kingdom
  20. Vanuatu
  21. French Polynesia
  22. Wallis and Futuna
  23. Cook Islands
  24. Niue
  25. Tokelau
  26. American Samoa
  27. Guam
  28. Northern Mariana Islands

While citizens of the above countries qualify for a visa on arrival, the Papua New Guinea government also stated on its official website that citizens of some other countries are not eligible for the privilege.

The statement reads:

"Mainland New Zealand, French and United States of America are not eligible for VOA."

Liberia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Liberia released the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that the visa-free policy applies to ECOWAS member countries, allowing their citizens to enter Liberia without applying for a visa. It also noted that travellers from countries outside the visa-free list must meet Liberia's visa requirements before they can enter the country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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