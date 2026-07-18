Papua New Guinea Publishes List of 28 Countries Eligible For Visa On Arrival in 2026
- Papua New Guinea has released the list of countries whose citizens can get a visa after arriving in the country instead of applying before travel.
- The government confirmed that travellers from 28 countries can apply for a visa on arrival under its latest official visa policy update
- Papua New Guinea is also one of the countries that cannot use the visa-on-arrival system under the latest government travel rules
The Kingdom of Papua New Guinea has published the names of several countries around the world whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival.
The visa-on-arrival policy allows travellers or foreign nationals to apply for and obtain a visa after arriving in Papua New Guinea instead of securing one before departure.
Papua New Guinea gives update on visa
In this article, citizens of the countries listed below are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival after they have travelled to and landed in Papua New Guinea.
Papua New Guinea: List of eligible countries
Below are the countries whose citizens qualify for the Papua New Guinea visa on arrival.
- Canada
- China
- United Arab Emirates
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Fiji
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Marshall Islands
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- Palau
- Samoa
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- State of Israel
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- United Kingdom
- Vanuatu
- French Polynesia
- Wallis and Futuna
- Cook Islands
- Niue
- Tokelau
- American Samoa
- Guam
- Northern Mariana Islands
While citizens of the above countries qualify for a visa on arrival, the Papua New Guinea government also stated on its official website that citizens of some other countries are not eligible for the privilege.
The statement reads:
"Mainland New Zealand, French and United States of America are not eligible for VOA."
Liberia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Liberia released the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that the visa-free policy applies to ECOWAS member countries, allowing their citizens to enter Liberia without applying for a visa. It also noted that travellers from countries outside the visa-free list must meet Liberia's visa requirements before they can enter the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng