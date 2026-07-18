Papua New Guinea has released the list of countries whose citizens can get a visa after arriving in the country instead of applying before travel.

The government confirmed that travellers from 28 countries can apply for a visa on arrival under its latest official visa policy update

Papua New Guinea is also one of the countries that cannot use the visa-on-arrival system under the latest government travel rules

The Kingdom of Papua New Guinea has published the names of several countries around the world whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival.

The visa-on-arrival policy allows travellers or foreign nationals to apply for and obtain a visa after arriving in Papua New Guinea instead of securing one before departure.

Papua New Guinea lists countries whose citizens can apply for visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Papua New Guinea gives update on visa

In this article, citizens of the countries listed below are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival after they have travelled to and landed in Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea: List of eligible countries

Below are the countries whose citizens qualify for the Papua New Guinea visa on arrival.

Canada China United Arab Emirates Federated States of Micronesia Fiji Indonesia Japan Kiribati Marshall Islands Nauru New Caledonia Palau Samoa Singapore Solomon Islands State of Israel Tonga Tuvalu United Kingdom Vanuatu French Polynesia Wallis and Futuna Cook Islands Niue Tokelau American Samoa Guam Northern Mariana Islands

While citizens of the above countries qualify for a visa on arrival, the Papua New Guinea government also stated on its official website that citizens of some other countries are not eligible for the privilege.

The statement reads:

"Mainland New Zealand, French and United States of America are not eligible for VOA."

Liberia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Liberia released the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that the visa-free policy applies to ECOWAS member countries, allowing their citizens to enter Liberia without applying for a visa. It also noted that travellers from countries outside the visa-free list must meet Liberia's visa requirements before they can enter the country.

Source: Legit.ng