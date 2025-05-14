Ice Prince regrets learning to roll weed, saying it was a turning point that deepened his smoking habit

He admits that his habit caused emotional pain and made him lose meaningful relationships he now regrets

The rapper cautions fans, especially the youth, against glamorizing c**nn**bis, calling it a costly

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has spoken candidly about his long-running struggle with weed use, admitting that one of his biggest regrets in life was learning how to roll the substance.

In a heartfelt interview on the Konnected podcast, the Jos-born artiste revealed that his exposure to smoking began early in life, heavily influenced by his late grandfather, who regularly smoked around him.

This early exposure, the Oleku crooner said, made the habit seem normal and socially acceptable.

Ice Prince regrets learning to roll weed, saying it was a turning point that deepened his smoking habit.Photos: @iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“One of the worst things I wish I could unlearn is how to roll. If I hadn’t learnt that, I probably wouldn’t have smoked. You wake up in the studio and start rolling. I don’t let anyone roll for me—I do it myself.”

While the ex-Choc City signee admitted he still occasionally “puffs,” he made it clear that he does not encourage others to follow the same path, especially due to the financial and emotional toll it takes.

He said:

“I have broken a few hearts that I regret,” he confessed, alluding to personal relationships affected by his addiction.

He also debunked the widespread myth that weed boosts creativity, saying it merely alters his mood and comes with downsides people often ignore.

He stated:

“Smoking doesn’t help with my craft, but it helps with my mood. Still, it’s not the best solution.

“It’s expensive and not everyone can handle it mentally or physically. Don’t do it to impress anyone.”

Although he allows smoking in his studio, Ice Prince clarified that he doesn’t promote or supply it to others, instead advising young people to stay away from habits they may later regret.

See the video here:

Fans react to Ice Prince’s confession

Following the rapper’s candid revelation, Nigerians took to social media to share mixed but emotional reactions:

@amakasregister commented:

“Experience is the most effective teacher. You have the power to quit smoking and maintain a clean lifestyle.”

@iamrealityadeoye wrote:

“All my life I have never been addicted to anything. That's why it's always easy for me to stop whatever I started. I am enjoying my normal lifestyle till date.”

@pos_david01 stated:

“What made me stop smoking weed be say I no sabi roll. If you sabi roll, mennn forget it—you aren’t leaving that thing.”

@bryme_wrld wrote:

“As I hold my cana drag am just now read this thing, tears just roll for my eyes.”

@cashbenkid stated

“There’s nothing bad in smoking weed. God created it. Through it, you get high to the most high.”

@lifeof_furious added:

“You’re not addicted to weed, you’re addicted to the pain that makes you want to smoke. Heal from that pain and you won’t need weed.”

He admits that his habit caused emotional pain and made him lose meaningful relationships he now regrets. Photos: @iceprincezamani/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ice Prince speaks on prison ordeal

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that the rapper was sent to the Ikoyi prison facility over allegations of assault and abduction.

Recounting the six-day ordeal, Ice said he went through hell in confinement.

He urged Nigerians to do all they can to ensure they don't find their way into prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng