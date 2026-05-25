Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has spoken about how her once-close relationship with Genevieve Nnaji changed over time

The actress admitted she still does not understand what may have caused the distance between them.

Fans have since revisited the stars’ long history in Nollywood and shared emotional reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has opened up about her relationship with fellow screen icon Genevieve Nnaji.

Speaking in a clip from the Tea with Tay podcast, the 53-year-old actress reflected on how her friendship with Genevieve gradually faded despite years of being seen together as two of Nollywood’s most admired stars.

During the interview, Kate Henshaw admitted she still does not fully understand what may have caused the distance between them.

Kate Henshaw admits she still does not understand what may have caused the distance between her Genevieve Nnaji.

Source: Instagram

According to her, there may have been some level of mistrust, but she remains unsure.

“We grew apart. Maybe she had some kind of mistrust about me… I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what came over her,” she said.

Kate Henshaw speaks on casual surrogacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kate Henshaw ignited conversations around surrogacy in Nigeria as she shared her concerns

During a recent interview with News Central, the award-winning actress highlighted how some women choose surrogacy despite having no medical necessity for it, citing businesswoman Ifedayo Agroro, whose video on surrogacy recently trended on social media.

“I watched Ife's video and I was wondering, why?” She asked. “She's healthy and has nothing wrong with her. Why does she think she can?"

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Kate Henshaw's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@TheArsenallllll stated:

"She seems so pained that she's not in contact with Genny. I understand the hurt of trying to be friends with someone who doesn't want to be friends with you. She simply just has to move on."

@Fixxxer_ wrote:

"She's really pained cos this should be the 2nd or 3rd podcast that she's saying this. Like move on already. I doubt Genevieve is even bothered or concerned about what she's saying. Na wa"

@CowLorde noted:

"This segment was weird to watch! The tone and mannerisms when Genny was brought up! One person hasn’t moved on and it’s clear not Genny."

@Oscaronaride noted:

"Nothing came over her but absolute respect. Genevieve is a woman who enjoys her own space not because there is anything wrong with you. In a Lagos of gossip, podcast and drama, I did do the same if I were in her shoes."

@AdieleJust21448 shared:

"Most friendships don’t end because something dramatic happens. They end quietly through time, distance, changing priorities, and unspoken misunderstandings. Sometimes “we grew apart” is just the human way of saying evolution happened at different speeds."

Kate Henshaw says her friendship with Genevieve gradually faded despite years of being seen together. Photo: Kate Henshaw.

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw reacts to national anthem

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress joined the growing dissenting voices on social media revolting against the change of the country's national anthem.

Kate Henshaw slammed the idea, noting that it is not a priority considering the current condition of things in the country.

The actress noted that the reversion was nothing but a colonial disease led by people with no clarity of purpose.

Source: Legit.ng