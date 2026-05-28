A popular Nigerian TikTok personality based in Abuja died in May 2026 at 30, according to a statement from her relatives

Known for sharing heartfelt clips about family life and raising a young girl she brought from her hometown, she had gathered a dedicated audience over time

Her loved ones confirmed the news but did not state what caused her death, adding that she left behind her husband and a young son

A well-known TikTok creator from Abuja who focused on motherhood and family life reportedly died in May 2026 at the age of 30.

The deceased, Monica Oma Owunaka, was described as a wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend.

Family announces death of Monica Okafor Owunaka. Photo credit: @monicstar.

Source: Instagram

Abuja content creator Monica dies

The announcement came through her official Instagram account under the handle @monicstar, where her family shared the news with followers.

Her relatives explained that she had a warm and caring nature that had an effect on many people who knew her.

They noted that her kindness and strength were often felt by those around her, and that her presence brought comfort and happiness to her close circle.

The family added that although her time was cut short, the love she gave and the influence she had would remain with those who had been part of her life.

Monica Okafor Owunaka, recognised online as Monique Pearls, had built a steady following by posting content centred on raising children and daily family experiences.

A recurring figure in her videos was a young girl named Precious, who had come from the village and became familiar to viewers over time.

Audiences across Nigeria had connected with her storytelling, as she often showed both the pleasant moments and the difficulties that came with managing a household.

Her style was described by followers as relatable and sincere, which helped her stand out on the platform.

The family confirmed that she left behind a husband and their young son, Lael.

They did not provide details regarding the cause of death, stating only that further information about funeral arrangements would be shared later.

Creator Monique Pearls loses her life at 30. Photo credit: @monicstar/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

In their statement, they asked for prayers and support for everyone affected by the loss, acknowledging how sudden and painful it had been for them.

The statement read:

"From the Family of Monica Oma Owunaka. It is with deep pain and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, Monica Oma Owunaka. Monica was a beautiful soul whose love, kindness, strength, and presence touched so many lives. She brought warmth, joy, and light to everyone around her, and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Words cannot fully express the depth of this loss or the pain of saying goodbye so suddenly. Though her time with us was far too short, the love she shared and the impact she made will never be forgotten. During this difficult time, we kindly ask for prayers, love, and strength for the family and everyone mourning this heartbreaking loss. Further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. Gone too soon."

Reactions as Abuja content creator dies

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

Janephrances said:

"Oh my God!"

Tims_dazzling_world said:

"Jesus Christ."

Ej_lush_fabric reacted:

"I refuse to believe please."

Debbie_jisola said:

"Jesus."

Joyis_dark said:

"This is a joke right?"

Luminary_interiordesignsng_ltd said:

"Jesus this can’t be true."

Ugbanejossy said:

"What the hell."

Onuguamarachi said:

"Jesus."

Blissoms said:

"Please who is playing with our minds, I beg you to stop please."

Facesbyadufe said:

"I saw this on TikTok and I’m in denial cos how."

Icebella91 said:

"Omo is not true abeg."

jayafashion_collection added:

"Oh lord I still did not want to believe that this beautiful soul is gone, but she has been posting since this month naaa, oh God, I never recover from Alex own, now this beautiful soul is gone as well."

Egbe_janine added:

"Wait oh how come, wat kpai her, I remember her saying the Lil girl she was living with her family members threaten her do she decided to send her back. Later she said things r good n she might b joining them soon oh God wat went wrong she a healthy soul."

See the post below:

Lady who lost elder brother weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady expressed great sadness over the demise of her elder brother and shared the message she found on his phone.

According to the lady, her late brother left them a message on his phone three days before he passed away, and she only found it when she went through his phone.

Source: Legit.ng