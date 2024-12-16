Nigerian Rapper Ice Prince after spending six nights in prison over abduction and assault allegations have shared what his experience was like

The singer described the experience as unpleasant which he would not want anyone to have go through despite being a celebrity

Ice Prince says mistake can land anyone there in the prison irrespective of their status and capacity

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince, has recounted his ordeal at the Ikoyi Correctional Center in Lagos state.

The Lagos State Police Command apprehended the Oleku crooner over allegations of abduction and assault which led to him spending six nights in prison before he was released on bail.

Ice Prince shares his ordeal after spending six night in prison. Photo credit: @iceprincezamani

While sharing his ordeal in a podcast titled “Listen With Osi” Ice Prince explained what he went through in prison to be unpleasant.

The singer who disclosed not getting any preferential treatment urged Nigerians to do all they can in ensuring they don't find their ways into prison.

He said

I did not get preferential treatment. There is no such thing as preferential treatment, it is prison. I am not talking about a police station or police cell. I have seen a lot of public figures, celebrities who have issues with the police.

They take them to the police station and they come out bragging like they went through some s**t. You have not been through some s**t. If you have not been to prison, you have not seen some s**t.

The hip-hop artiste while sharing his ordeal added

“I cannot really explain it but all I am going to say is that it is a different world in there. I do not pray it for my worst enemy. Just be careful out there because mistakes can take you in there. It could be a tiny mistake, it could be something that you did not even do.

The singer said being at the prison was not good experience for him despite making friends who they hung out with.

He added

Like I said it is an institution of higher learning that I cannot really explain and I do not want anyone to go there.

See the video here

Ice Prince claims Oleku was first Afrobeat song

Legit.ng reported that Ice Prince claimed his 2011 hit song titled Oleku featuring Brymo was the maiden song named as Afrobeats.

The singer added that he was the one who came up with the word Afrobeats.

He said

Oleku was one of the first songs to be played on BBC Radio. One of the first Afrobeats songs to be playlisted. And at that time, they [foreign DJs] didn't know what to call our music, and they couldn't call it Afrobeat. So, we [I and my team] told them to put an' s' to make it Afrobeats.

