Renowned Jamaican reggae singer Fantan Mojah died at the age of 49, just weeks before what would have been his 50th birthday

The celebrated artist, known for his uplifting Rastafarian-inspired music, reportedly passed away after battling health complications

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians, honouring the legacy he leaves behind

Jamaican reggae singer Fantan Mojah has died at the age of 49, just weeks before his 50th birthday.

The beloved entertainer, born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, passed away Tuesday evening at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after suffering complications related to his heart, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

Fans heartbroken as singer Fantan Mojah dies before upcoming birthday. Credit: @iamfantanmojah

Source: Instagram

Fantan Mojah was widely celebrated for his uplifting music and Rastafarian-inspired messages. His songs often carried themes of positivity, spirituality, and social consciousness, setting him apart from the more negative elements sometimes found in dancehall music.

Fellow reggae artist Capleton once encouraged him to adopt the name Fantan Mojah after he embraced the Rastafarian movement, moving away from his earlier stage name, Mad Killer.

His debut album Hail the King (2005) cemented his place in the reggae scene, featuring tracks such as Hail the King, Nuh Build Great Man featuring Jah Cure, and Corruption. Mojah’s lyrics frequently praised Jah, uplifted women, and criticised immoral behaviour, reflecting his deep commitment to the Bobo Ashanti tradition within Rastafari.

Fans were touched by his final Instagram post, where he appeared joyful, dancing behind a DJ console to the song Fire by Carey James, Fantan Mojah, and Turbulence. He captioned the post simply: “Fire.”

Tributes have poured in from across the reggae community, mourning the loss of a voice that championed hope and faith.

Fantan Mojah was part of a new generation of reggae singers who spread messages of spirituality, self-awareness, and positivity,” one tribute read. “His music will continue to inspire.

Netizens mourn late Fantan

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

plewq3 said:

"Bwoy fantan been a fan forever and will always be!! Your body may have gone but your music and soul will forever live on!!!! RASTA GOT SOUL!!!! 1 FAN-TAN!!"

emperor_bolojay said:

Your songs gave me hope when life felt heavy. You inspired generations and left a legacy that time can never erase. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. Rest in peace, legend, you may be gone, but your voice will live on forever in our hearts.

_mzelisha said:

"Jah Jah e man not even get a last show fi do before his passing… RIP legend 🕊️🕊️🕊️."

maabecc2727 said:

"Caah believe that mi artiste gone 😔😔😔😔😔 RIP LEGEND❤️💚💛."

Fantan Mojah dies before birthday as family, fans and fellow artists grieve. Credit: @iamfantanmojah

Source: Instagram

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her vocals on LMFAO’s global hit Party Rock Anthem, passed away at the age of 36 in Kent, England, on May 29, 2026.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates announced the heartbreaking news weeks later, sharing emotional tributes that highlighted her vibrant spirit and the deep bond they shared.

A private memorial service in London brought together family, friends, and former colleagues from G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls, where heartfelt messages were written on balloons and released into the sky as a final farewell.

Source: Legit.ng