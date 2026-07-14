Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman broke down how playing in Italy differs from Germany

Lookman said Italian football is harder for attackers due to its defensive nature, while Germany offers more open play

The winger played 105 Serie A games for Atalanta before joining Atletico Madrid in January 2026

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has shared his firsthand comparison of the Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year has featured in both leagues in his career and was able to differentiate them from an attacker’s perspective.

Ademola Lookman explains difference between Italy and Germany. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman differentiates Italy and Germany

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lookman described Serie A as a defensively rigid environment where goals are hard to come by, while the Bundesliga offers attackers considerably more freedom and opportunity.

“Obviously, football [in Italy] is different. In Italian football, it's hard to score goals, it's known for its defence, but in Germany, it's a bit more open, you get a lot of chances, so it's very different," the Nigerian international said.

“It took me about a month to settle down in Italy, and it helped that I scored on my debut, and for like a run of six games on the bounce.”

The winger's Serie A record reflects significant time spent in the Italian top flight. According to Transfermarkt, Lookman made 105 appearances in Serie A compared to just 22 in the Bundesliga, giving him a far deeper understanding of the Italian game.

Having featured in England, Germany, Spain, and Italy, Lookman is among the few African footballers to have played across four of Europe's five major leagues, with the French Ligue 1 the only top division he is yet to feature in.

Premier League clubs interested in Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Premier League clubs are interested in signing Ademola Lookman despite just joining Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants were reportedly willing to entertain offers which guarantees them a profit on the €35 million they paid to sign him from Atalanta.

Source: Legit.ng