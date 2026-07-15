Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shared an emotional video on Instagram, admitting she is heartbroken over her crashed marriage

The actress announced her separation from Bobby Maris days earlier, saying she had given him 8 years of her life

Reacting to her new video, many fans of the actress showered her with love and words of support and encouragement

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has let her guard down, sharing a raw and emotional video on Instagram on July 14 where she admitted she can no longer hold herself together following her marriage crash.

The video came hours after Uche Ogbodo revealed that her DMs had been flooded with messages from men since news of the split broke. She made it clear she was not ready to move on and urged people to give her space to heal.

Uche Ogbodo has shared an emotional message following the end of her marriage, drawing support from fans and colleagues online. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported days ago that Uche Ogbodo confirmed her separation from her younger husband, Bobby Maris.

In her separation announcement, she revealed she had invested eight years of her life into the relationship and questioned whether it would take her dying before things ever felt right.

She also accused him of being the "Princess" who married her rather than the man she needed.

Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris' marriage crisis

The couple had earlier signalled trouble when they unfollowed each other on social media.

Bobby Maris subsequently made a pointed remark suggesting the crown of wife did not suit every woman, to which Uche Ogbodo responded by sharing a post about surviving a narcissist.

Following the full separation announcement, she posted a bold photo of herself, declaring she was wearing her "main chick crown" for good.

Her sister also entered the conversation, describing Bobby as a man who sleeps through the week without contributing anything meaningful to his family's welfare.

According to her, Ogbodo's only mistake was choosing to walk away, and she told Bobby to move on to his "next client."

In the latest clip, a visibly heartbroken Uche Ogbodo said:

"I'm going through heart break. I am heartbroken."

She captioned the post with the words:

"Done being strong! 😭😭😭"

Watch Uche Ogbodo break down in the emotional video below:

Fans rally around Uche Ogbodo

Supporters flooded the comments section with words of encouragement:

@jay_luxury_hair wrote:

"Na Wetin Nigerians go like see be this 😳 so sad Mteww I am sending you love mama 💗"

@nuel_obichukwu commented:

"Please be strong my love 😍 you inspire me and you know that"

@chinelo_nwaa said:

"Don't cry don't cry 😅"

@maryaiwuyor shared:

"Please 🙏 be strong 💪 Mami , it's hurt 😩 I know. Have been there before heartbreak 💔 is something I will never wish for anyone"

@princessjecoco wrote:

"Sending you a truck load of love ❤️ ❤️ This too shall pass!"

@ezenwayi__ added:

"Sending hugs! Marriage is such a hard task. But we live to learn ❤️ ❤️"

@cjcalebs_studio commented:

"I want to get your nails lit darling 😍 you deserve the best"

Uche Ogbodo has reflected on a difficult period in her personal life as she opened up about her marriage and emotional struggles. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Uche Ogodo's marriage crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing reacted to Uche Ogbodo’s marital crisis with Bobby Maris.

In a pointed Instagram post, Nkechi cautioned women against marrying men who rely financially on them, stressing that such unions rarely endure.

Her remarks appeared to be a direct reaction to Uche Ogbodo’s public fallout with her husband, amplifying the ongoing conversation around financial responsibility in marriages.

Source: Legit.ng