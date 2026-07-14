Celtic has offered Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho a new two-year deal worth approximately £4.42 million including performance bonuses

The proposed contract includes a weekly wage of £35,000, translating to a total package of roughly ₦8.2 billion at current exchange rates

Clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and MLS are also competing for Iheanacho's signature, with some offering larger financial packages

Scottish champions Celtic have presented Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho with a new two-year contract offer following the expiry of his previous deal, with the club's manager publicly acknowledging that talks are underway to keep the Nigerian at Parkhead.

The proposed deal would see the 29-year-old earn a weekly wage of £35,000, amounting to an annual basic salary of approximately £1.82 million.

Celtic have tabled a lucrative new contract offer for Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho following the expiration of his previous deal. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Over the two-year term, his base package would total around £3.64 million, with performance-related bonuses of £780,000 bringing the full offer to approximately £4.42 million, Afrik-Foot reports.

At current exchange rates, that figure converts to roughly ₦8.2 billion.

Celtic's willingness to commit to Iheanacho reflects the club's satisfaction with his contribution to their domestic double last season, despite ongoing concerns about his fitness and the frequency with which he has been introduced from the substitutes' bench rather than starting matches.

Why this contract matters for Iheanacho

At 29, Iheanacho is approaching the stage of his career where major contract opportunities may become less frequent.

The Celtic offer provides financial security while also keeping him within a competitive environment where he has rediscovered form after difficult periods at Leicester City, Sevilla and Middlesbrough.

Staying in Glasgow also means continued involvement in UEFA Champions League football, which carries weight beyond club level.

Consistent game time and European exposure are factors that could strengthen his standing in the Super Eagles squad as Nigeria prepare for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Iheanacho weighs rival interest

Despite the appeal of remaining at Celtic, Iheanacho, whose current value on Transfermarkt is €3 million, faces competing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Major League Soccer, with several of those suitors reportedly in a position to offer packages that exceed what Celtic have proposed.

Playing time is another variable Iheanacho must weigh carefully.

While he contributed meaningfully last season, he was regularly used as a substitute, and recurring fitness issues limited his ability to see out full matches.

Any decision to stay at Celtic would likely hinge on assurances regarding his role and workload management going forward.

Iheanacho keen to continue with Celtic

Legit.ng previously reported about Iheanacho's current situation as he weighs offers from clubs in Turkiye and Brazil, all while expressing a preference to remain in Scotland with Celtic.

The Nigerian striker, who played a pivotal role in securing a league and cup double for the Scottish champions, faces uncertainty as his current contract remains unrenewed, leading to potential career shifts in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng