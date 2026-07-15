Spain winger Lamine Yamal said he hopes to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in this year's World Cup final

La Roja reached the final after beating two-time champions France 2-0 in the semifinal to keep alive

Yamal will be facing the Barcelona legend for the first time in any competitive competition if the South American team scales through

Spain are through to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but teenage sensation Lamine Yamal already has his sights set on a dream showdown with Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

La Roja sealed their place in Sunday's final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium, setting up a chance to lift the World Cup for the second time in their history.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box by Lucas Digne. Pedro Porro wrapped up the victory in the second half with a clinical finish after being set up by Dani Olmo.

Lamine Yamal wants to face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Carl Recine and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal dreams of facing Messi

While Spain could renew their rivalry with England in a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2024 final, Yamal admitted he would prefer to face Lionel Messi on football's biggest stage.

The Barcelona star, who has often spoken about his admiration for the Argentina legend, described a potential World Cup final against Messi as a special occasion. He said via Fox Sports:

"Facing Leo Messi in a World Cup final would be fantastic. I hope so."

For Yamal's wish to come true, Argentina must first overcome England in Wednesday's semifinal.

Messi has enjoyed another outstanding World Cup campaign, scoring eight goals in six matches to lead the defending champions into the last four, per FIFA.

Should Argentina beat England, the World Cup final would mark the first competitive meeting between the legendary Messi and one of football's brightest young talents, Yamal, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated fixtures in recent tournament history.

Could Messi win the Ballon d'Or?

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ballon d'Or released a statement on whether Lionel Messi could win another award if he wins the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina national team captain had been the best player at the 2026 edition, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists to help Argentina into the semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng