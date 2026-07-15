Nigerian streamer Peller disclosed that comedian Shank Comics turned down a groomsman invitation for his August 1 white wedding to Jarvis

Peller admitted he reached out to Shank after some of his chosen groomsmen could not afford the costly Aso Ebi fabrics, adding that others were 'ugly'

The candid remarks sparked backlash online, with fans saying the comments were a direct insult to his existing groomsmen

Nigerian streamer Peller has found himself at the centre of online controversy after explaining, in a widely circulating video, why comedian Shank Comics will not be standing beside him at his upcoming white wedding.

The content creator, whose full name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, is set to wed fellow creator Jarvis on August 1, 2026.

Peller has spoken about his wedding preparations, revealing details about his groomsmen and Shank Comics' decision. Photo: peller089/shankcomics

Source: Instagram

The TikToker couple already completed their traditional marriage rites in Benin City, Edo State, and have since announced premium Aso Ebi packages ranging from N350,000 for four yards to N1 million for twelve yards.

In the video, Peller revealed he personally reached out to Shank Comics to join his groomsmen, but the comedian declined because he would not be in Nigeria at the time.

What drew the most attention, however, was Peller's reason for approaching the comedian in the first place, stating that he reached out to Shank Comics because most of his chosen groomsmen could not afford the Aso Ebi and that some of them are ugly.

"I asked Shank to be one of my groomsmen, but he declined because he won't be in Nigeria. I only contacted him because some of my groomsmen can't afford the Aso Ebi, and some of them are ugly," he said.

The admission raised eyebrows across social media, with many viewers arguing that Peller had publicly humiliated the very people he had chosen to share his special day with.

Watch Peller's video about Shank Comics that sparked the online debate below:

Fans react to Peller's groomsmen comments

The reactions online were swift and largely critical:

@lonelyathetop_:

"Imagine nobody shows up as his groomsmen during the wedding because this one na pure insult."

@eraniya_osogbo:

"This is the most stupid thing to say to your groomsmen, it might sound like a cruise to a lot of you but it's pure insult to this people's partner"

@T_United_stand:

"Nobody really want to be among his groomsmen yet he keeps coming online to insult them and making the not to even want to join."

@KolawoleOmoh:

"Nothing dis big mouth guy sabi than to dey talk down on people dey broke shame people up nd down"

@Allenallen60196:

"Imagine say after all the downgrading talks about the groomsmen, you com still follow asin any small issue em fit call u out sef . Em frnds nd fans Dey try fr"

@AprilNonic:

"I am not expecting your groomsmen to be grown with beards and have enough money, Boy you are just a teenager and your mates lives with their parents. Shank is hour older brother and shouldn't be a groomsman. Find your mates and sponsor their clothing if you must have grooms men."

Peller has addressed Shank Comics' absence from his groomsmen lineup as preparations continue for his August wedding. Photo: peller089/shankcomics

Source: Instagram

Jarvis sets strict rules for wedding guests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Jarvis announced strict conditions for her upcoming wedding.

She insisted that guests must purchase aso ebi to gain entry and specified that only electrical appliances should be brought as gifts.

Jarvis further demanded that guests spray dollars or large naira denominations, a stance that quickly went viral and left many social media users amused.

Source: Legit.ng