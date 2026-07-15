Davido sparked widespread reactions after opening up about the huge amount he spends on himself every month during a livestream

The Afrobeats star explained that his monthly expenses depend on where he is, with his spending habits changing based on his location

His revelation has since gone viral, leaving fans debating the realities of his luxurious lifestyle and eager to know more

Davido left many speechless as he opened up on the enormous amount he spends monthly without adding the one he lavishes on his wife Chioma, leaving many to react. Video, full details in comments.

Afrobeat star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed the staggering amount he spends on himself each month, sparking conversations online after his video confession went viral.

Davido reveals how much he spends every month and fans are stunned. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During a livestream chat with Davrel, the singer disclosed that his monthly personal expenses range between $200,000 and $300,000, excluding the money he spends on his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

Davido explained that his spending habits vary depending on his location. According to him, life in the United States is quieter and less expensive because he lives with his wife and kids. However, when he is away from them, his lifestyle becomes more extravagant due to his busy schedule and daily activities.

In his words:

“It depends on my location. I spend less at Yankee because I live with just my wife and kids. But when I’m around, it’s a lot more. Normally, 500, 200, 300k, minus buying jewellery, buying a car. Minus my wife and my household.”

The revelation has since trended across social media, with fans reacting to the singer’s openness about his lavish lifestyle.

Watch Davido speak on his monthly expenses below:

Netizens react to Davido's confession

Legit.ng compileed the reactions below:

officialzarah_ said:

"He said what he said but sapa people no go believe."

king_rooben_of_africa said:

"So how this info take concern me now?"

eniola___sarah said:

"Akara business Dey give person this kind of funds? Make Una talk fast abeg."

12.25.ir said:

"Very good. This information changed my life and the state of the nation."

just_prepre said:

"Omo how many akara I wan fry to reach this stage."

Davido gives rare insight into how much he spends every month. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Tony Elumelu's announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido had reacted to billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu's announcement that he will step down as Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

The banking executive said that he would retire on August 21, 2026, after completing his 12-year tenure limit, and announced Emmanuel N. Nnorom as the incoming chairman.

Taking to the comments section to acknowledge Elumelu's milestone, Davido dropped a short message to share his admiration for the businessman and to wish him well.

Source: Legit.ng