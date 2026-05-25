A University of Ibadan (UI) petroleum engineering student has explained what informed his decision to pick Nigeria's premier university as his first choice

The young man, who scored 343 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, stated that he found three institutions suitable for his course, including the University of Benin and the University of Port Harcourt

The UI student also opened up about a rumour he had about his institution when he was preparing for the post-UTME

Timileyin Micah, a student of the University of Ibadan (UI), has opened up about why he chose the institution to study petroleum engineering.

In a LinkedIn post in February, Timileyin stated that he searched on Google for the best tertiary institution for his course and had three options, namely the University of Ibadan, the University of Benin and the University of Port Harcourt.

UI student shares why he chose the university as his first choice. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, LinkedIn/Timileyin Micah

Source: Getty Images

Student shares why he chose UI

In his LinkedIn post, Timileyin, who scored 343 in the JAMB examination, explained that he picked UI as his first choice because he has an uncle at the institution and that some of his family members reside in Ibadan.

Timileyin recounted a rumour he had about UI while preparing for his post-UTME. According to him, people warned that UI's post-UTME questions are tricky, but he ignored their warnings.

His post read:

"...Before gaining admission into the first and best university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan, my journey began with a search for the best university that offered my course. I looked up options on Google and saw UI, University of Port Harcourt, and University of Benin.

"I chose UI because I have an uncle there, and some of my family members are also in Ibadan. After the UTME, despite several glitches, I thank God I scored 343. That moment made everything feel real—I knew my university journey had officially begun, and I couldn’t let that score go to waste.

"It was time to prepare for the UI PUTME. As expected, people hyped up UI, warning about how tricky their questions could be. I joined a tutorial class, though honestly, I didn’t follow everything they were doing. Instead, I kept studying on my own, practicing CBTs, because UI’s questions are mainly based on your O’level and the same subject combination you took in JAMB..."

A University of Ibadan student has opened up about what influenced his decision to choose the university. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who is not fluent in English had shared an awkward experience she had.

UI student celebrates entering year 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student had celebrated finishing his 100 level in seven months and shared a video to that effect.

The clip circulated and attracted a large number of responses from people who watched it online. The young man identified as @Josiah_Ayodeji on TikTok stated that he was enrolled in sociology at the university.

He happily disclosed that he had wrapped up the first phase of his degree and confirmed that he had moved on to the next stage. He also noted that the initial year had been concluded in seven months, describing it as a personal achievement within the university’s Distance Learning Centre programme.

Source: Legit.ng