The Nigerian police had confirmed that two officers were killed and another injured after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked a Mobile Police camp in Papiri village, Niger State

Security operatives had engaged the attackers in a gun battle around 4:30am, killing about five insurgents during the exchange of fire

Authorities had deployed reinforcements to the area as residents fled Papiri and neighbouring communities over fears of further attacks

Niger state - Suspected Boko Haram fighters linked to the Sadiku faction have attacked a Mobile Police camp in Papiri village, Niger state, killing two officers and injuring another in a late-night raid.

The community, located in a rural part of the state, has recently been under increased security pressure following repeated insurgent activities in the area.

Boko Haram Attacks Another Police Camp, Location Announced

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Security sources and local residents confirmed that the attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday, when most of the community was asleep, Vanguard reported.

“It was around 4:30 am. Many were still sleeping, but the loud sounds of gunfire woke everyone up,” a village leader said.

Police confirm casualties and exchange of fire

A surviving mobile police officer said security operatives engaged the attackers in a gun duel and managed to repel part of the assault.

“We engaged them and killed about five of them. Unfortunately, we lost two officers and one other sustained injuries to his arm,” the officer stated.

Reinforcement deployed as residents flee

Security authorities confirmed that additional operatives had been deployed to the area following the attack.

However, fear of further violence has forced many residents to abandon their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring communities.

“People from Papiri have been sleeping in our community since the incident happened,” a nearby resident, Idris Alhaji, said.

Community leaders confirm displacement

A local village leader also confirmed that families had begun evacuating the area shortly after the incident, Premium Times reported.

He said he personally moved his family out of Papiri due to security concerns.

Rising insurgency threat in Niger State axis

The Sadiku faction of Boko Haram has been linked to a series of attacks around the Kainji Lake National Park axis, spanning parts of Niger and Kwara states.

Security reports indicate the group has intensified kidnappings, IED attacks, and assaults on rural communities in recent months, deepening humanitarian concerns in affected areas.

2 popular bandit kingpins, 7 others gunned down

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two popular bandit kingpins in Gomina and Anaruwa, as well as seven others, during multiple operations carried out in the last three days in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

Source: Legit.ng