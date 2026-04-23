A JAMB candidate was sent out of the exam hall after helping an elderly man, which was mistaken for malpractice

According to the mother of the lady, instead of panicking, she stayed calm outside and encouraged herself with affirmations

Another invigilator later intervened, and she was allowed back into the hall to complete her exam

The mother of a lady who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has shared what her daughter did after she was sent out of the exam hall.

In a TikTok video, the mother, Oluwatosin David, narrated how her daughter faced a nightmarish situation during an exam but managed to turn it around through her Christian faith.

The mother of a lady who wrote JAMB shares her experience. Photo credit: @tosindavidsat/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The story started with the daughter noticing an elderly man struggling with his computer system during the exam. Despite the man’s pleas for help, the invigilators reportedly ignored him, focusing instead on younger candidates.

Lady sent out of JAMB centre over allegations

Seeing the man’s time wasting away, the young lady decided to assist him. However, her act of kindness was misinterpreted as examination malpractice, which made a presiding invigilator immediately order her out of the hall before she could finish her own exam.

The mother highlighted that even though the girl’s father was waiting right outside the CBT centre, the teenager chose not to run to him in tears. Instead, she stood her ground and began reciting family "pep talks" and affirmations.

“She stayed outside and started saying to herself, ‘I am not at a disadvantage. I cannot be at a disadvantage. All things work together for my advantage,’” the mother said with pride.

A young lady who wrote JAMB gets sent out of exam centre. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Getty Images

The girl’s composure caught the attention of another official. After explaining the situation, the second invigilator intervened. In a stroke of luck and shared cultural understanding, the officials allowed her back into the hall to complete her papers.

The mother said:

"Lo and behold, another invigilator walked up to her and asked why she was outside. She explained what happened. When the man realized she was a Yoruba girl, he noted that the invigilator who chased her out was also Yoruba. He went to plead on her behalf. By the time they finished, the man who chased her out told her to come back in and finish her exam."

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady shares JAMB centre experience

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

Shalom Nneoma said:

"I am not at disadvantage🙏🏾, I take charge."

Rhey cious said:

"I'm definitely not at disadvantage at this stage of my life."

Stories & Rants said:

"Wow!!! Lord help me to take charge."

A.S.E said:

"This wasn’t a coincidence. Thank you for sharing, ma’am."

JAMB: Art student brags with top score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an art student grabbed people’s attention after he showed his 2026 UTME result and the score he got in Government.

The individual revealed that he scored 98 in Government and shared details of what he received in the other subjects he took.

The screenshot he posted on his social media page caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments to react.

Source: Legit.ng