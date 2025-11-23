Ned Nwoko made a fresh allegation against actress Regina Daniels during a youth event in the nation’s capital on Saturday

The event, organised by the Kay Hikers Club, drew a large crowd of young people and quickly went viral on social media

In a video circulating online, Nwoko claimed that Daniels was involved in questionable activities, triggering reactions online

Nigerian politician Senator Ned Nwoko has made a shocking announcement about his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lawmaker had an exciting talk with the Kay Hikers Club, during which he discussed his voyage from the UK courts to Antarctica, among other topics.

In a video circulating on the microblogging platform Twitter, now known as X, Ned discussed his marriage to Regina, saying that she had alcohol and drugs at the same hotel where they were staying.

He stated that he had police evidence to back up his assertions.

Ned claimed Regina once used her cars to block a hotel and requested that the Commissioner of Police be dispatched to the hotel gate so that no one could escape.

“Regina Daniels had drinks and drugs in this particular hotel we are in. We have police evidence.

She once used her cars to block a hotel and called me to deploy the Commissioner of Police to the hotel gate so that nobody could leave.”

A few days prior, Ned issued an official statement making it clear he no longer wished for Regina Daniels to return to his home.

He emphasised that she needs therapy due to her alleged drug use and claimed that her statements were untrue.

This came after Regina Daniels publicly warned Ned Nwoko, threatening to expose issues ranging from alleged murder cases to land grabs and fraud. She claimed he introduced her to substances such as Molly to enhance intimacy and make their sexual life more exciting.

In a separate post, the actress shared photos of herself in a black dress, stating that she was mourning her past. She told Ned to move on and find a new wife to comfort himself.

Earlier this month, Regina Daniels revealed she had been subjected to domestic violence in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

In a viral video, she was seen crying and declaring that she is no longer treated as a queen in her husband's house.

Ned Nwoko's allegations trend online

mballii_aggy

"He is such a Princess 👏👏👏😢 Go girl."

theclairenora_ said:

"This heartbreak really touched this man😂😂😂😂."

ijayfenna said:

"Chinedu aren't you too old for this."

ijele_ugo

"Omo this man is still in disbelief."

lujifabrics said:

"Young girls that believe older people give peace, una see!"

regyblaze said:

"If shameless was a person na Ned 🤦‍♀️."

obiageli.m said:

"This is just childish."

barbie_stay said:

"Heartbreak is a respecter of no man 😫😂😂😂😂😂."

callher_maly

"ChiNEDu rest in Jesus name. Move on and shut your trap already. The little girl left you😂😂😂."

sholayeomas said:

"Oga, there is also evidence that u married an underage girl."

joy_faith_25 said:

"Imagine using the mother of your kids as a topic to some strangers,no matter the conflict it shouldn’t have gotten to this length…Hell NO,you’re meant to be a father figure if she’s acting childish online..Ndi motivational speaker isonu."

chichi1beke said:

"As a lawyer that collects evidences like he says, why didn’t he collect evidence to ensure that he was marrying an adult and not an underage girl?"

