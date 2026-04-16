A video surfaced online showing the Yoruba actress Mo’Bimpe Adedimeji in a tender moment with her twins

In the clip, a voice is heard clearly congratulating the actress on her new bundle of joy, to which she responded, saying thank you

Despite the circulating footage, Mo’Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, have yet to confirm the arrival of their babies

A new video making the rounds online has intensified speculations surrounding Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, following reports that the couple welcomed twins.

The now-viral clip, believed by many to be the first official sighting of the actress with her newborns, showed Mo Bimpe holding two babies while interacting with someone behind the camera.

A video shows Mo’Bimpe Adedimeji in a tender moment with her twins. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

In the short video, a voice in the background congratulated the actress, prompting her to respond with appreciation.

The clip came after earlier reports that the Nollywood couple welcomed twins after about five years of waiting.

However, neither Mo Bimpe nor Lateef Adedimeji has issued an official announcement confirming the development.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng had earlier reported an incident in March involving Mo Bimpe and a social media user identified as Oriretan Honour.

The drama started after the actress shared a new month message on March 1, 2026. Reacting in the comment section, the user criticised her for not confirming earlier rumours that she had welcomed twins with her husband.

According to the commenter, it was unwise for her to keep quiet about the reports, urging her to clarify the situation.

Mo Bimpe, however, responded firmly, stating that no one had the right to dictate how she handled her personal life. Despite the exchange, she neither confirmed nor denied the rumour at the time.

Reactions trail Mo'Bimpe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@fertilitynaturalherbs stated:

"I pray for every TTC mothers here and also all the pregnant women here you all will carry your healthy babies IJN , nothing will be missing nothing will be broken In Jesus Name"

@tksparkle commented:

"Congratulations to them. Thank God for wiping away their tears and giving them a new song. For not forsaking them and putting the devil to shame. Our God NEVER fails. He is too faithful to fail"

@ifeloveyy stated:

"I dreamt about it a month ago and then I picked my phone and went to their instagram pages but I didn’t see such news there I dropped my and prayed for them only to see this news in three different blogs already this afternoon I’m so happy, not on their pages still regardless I claimed it for them and congratulations 🎉🥰🥰 God is good"

@thima_goldempire shared:

"Thank God in the highest Oluwa e SEUN ooo agbeoga baba Oluwa e se agbeoga baba Oluwa e se I’m happy for them a ba wan kale ni agbara olorun"

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe got married in 2021. Photos: Mo Bimpe.

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe fires back at critic

Legit.ng previously reported that Mo Bimpe had a difficult situation on the internet when a female troll taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, the actress would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.

Source: Legit.ng