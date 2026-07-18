The US government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport

Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security

US citizens living abroad are urged to check their passport expiry dates before travelling, as passports must generally be valid for at least six months

The United States government has reminded dual national citizens that they are legally required to use a valid American passport when entering or departing the country, regardless of any other nationality they hold.

The directive applies to all US citizens and nationals, including children, who carry passports from two or more countries. The rule makes no exceptions based on age or country of residence.

US asks Americans with dual citizenship to travel with a US passport Photo Credit: @TravelGov

Source: Twitter

No ESTA for dual nationals

One of the most critical points in the advisory concerns the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), a pre-travel clearance used by nationals of visa-waiver countries to enter the United States. Dual nationals who hold US citizenship are barred from using a foreign passport to apply for ESTA. The Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTA applications submitted by individuals who are identified as US citizens or nationals.

Attempting to enter the US on a foreign travel document, even from a country that participates in the visa waiver programme, puts dual nationals at risk of being turned away at the border or having their travel authorisation revoked before departure.

Renew before you travel: US to citizens

The advisory places particular emphasis on US citizens who are based abroad. Those planning a trip back to the United States are strongly advised to confirm that their American passport is current before booking travel. An expired passport is not acceptable for entry, and officials warn that renewing at the last minute could delay or disrupt travel plans.

As a general rule, passports should carry at least six months of validity beyond the intended date of entry into any foreign destination. This standard, widely observed by immigration authorities around the world, also applies in reverse when US citizens travel internationally.

The guidance is especially relevant to the large number of Nigerians and other African nationals who hold dual US citizenship and may be more accustomed to travelling on their home-country passport for regional trips. When the destination is the United States, however, the American passport is the only document permitted for entry and exit.

See the full statement on X here:

Nigerian pastor allegedly takes own life in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rev. Benjamin Madu, a Nigerian priest of the Diocese of Abakaliki, died in Massachusetts on Thursday as he prepared to leave the US after his religious worker visa neared expiry.

Church officials described the death as a devastating loss, with Archbishop Richard Henning of the Archdiocese of Boston extending condolences to his family and parishioners.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News the priest died by taking his own life, though the Essex County District Attorney's Office said foul play was not suspected.

Source: Legit.ng